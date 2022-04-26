Lpret // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Waco are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Waco, TX found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Waco, TX in the first quarter of 2021.

Public Domain

#20. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

- Started a new job in Brownsville-Harlingen, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Brownsville-Harlingen, TX in Q1 2021: 12

--- #27 (tie) most common destination from Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Waco, TX

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#19. San Angelo, TX

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- #13 most common destination from San Angelo, TX

- Net job flow: 2 to San Angelo, TX

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#18. Wichita Falls, TX

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- #13 (tie) most common destination from Wichita Falls, TX

- Net job flow: 3 to Wichita Falls, TX

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#17. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

- Started a new job in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX in Q1 2021: 19

--- #20 (tie) most common destination from McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to Waco, TX

Public Domain

#16. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

- Started a new job in Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX in Q1 2021: 16

--- #24 most common destination from Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Waco, TX

SG Arts // Shutterstock

#15. Midland, TX

- Started a new job in Midland, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Midland, TX in Q1 2021: 15

--- #26 most common destination from Midland, TX

- Net job flow: 2 to Midland, TX

Charles Henry // Flickr

#14. Amarillo, TX

- Started a new job in Amarillo, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Amarillo, TX in Q1 2021: 18

--- #24 most common destination from Amarillo, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Waco, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#13. Corpus Christi, TX

- Started a new job in Corpus Christi, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Corpus Christi, TX in Q1 2021: 21

--- #24 most common destination from Corpus Christi, TX

- Net job flow: 3 to Waco, TX

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 37

--- #130 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 16 to Waco, TX

Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#11. Abilene, TX

- Started a new job in Abilene, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 24

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Abilene, TX in Q1 2021: 20

--- #13 most common destination from Abilene, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to Abilene, TX

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lubbock, TX

- Started a new job in Lubbock, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 28

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Lubbock, TX in Q1 2021: 31

--- #15 (tie) most common destination from Lubbock, TX

- Net job flow: 3 to Waco, TX

Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#9. Longview, TX

- Started a new job in Longview, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 30

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Longview, TX in Q1 2021: 33

--- #9 (tie) most common destination from Longview, TX

- Net job flow: 3 to Waco, TX

CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Tyler, TX

- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 46

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 41

--- #6 most common destination from Tyler, TX

- Net job flow: 5 to Tyler, TX

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#7. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 62

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 37

--- #24 (tie) most common destination from El Paso, TX

- Net job flow: 25 to El Paso, TX

Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#6. College Station-Bryan, TX

- Started a new job in College Station-Bryan, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 66

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from College Station-Bryan, TX in Q1 2021: 82

--- #6 most common destination from College Station-Bryan, TX

- Net job flow: 16 to Waco, TX

Pixabay

#5. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 188

--- 6.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 174

--- #12 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Net job flow: 14 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#4. Killeen-Temple, TX

- Started a new job in Killeen-Temple, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 265

--- 8.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Killeen-Temple, TX in Q1 2021: 269

--- #5 most common destination from Killeen-Temple, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to Waco, TX

skeeze // Pixabay

#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 409

--- 13.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 408

--- #19 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Pixabay

#2. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 413

--- 13.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 401

--- #8 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 12 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 1,023

--- 34.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 1,011

--- #9 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 12 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

