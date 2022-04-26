Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Springfield, Ohio are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Springfield, OH found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Springfield, OH in the first quarter of 2021.

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Mansfield, OH

- Started a new job in Mansfield, OH from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Mansfield, OH in Q1 2021: 9

--- #10 most common destination from Mansfield, OH

- Net job flow: 1 to Mansfield, OH

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 8

--- #100 (tie) most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Net job flow: 4 to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Canton-Massillon, OH

- Started a new job in Canton-Massillon, OH from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 17

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Canton-Massillon, OH in Q1 2021: 18

--- #12 most common destination from Canton-Massillon, OH

- Net job flow: 1 to Springfield, OH

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

- Started a new job in Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 18

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH in Q1 2021: 17

--- #17 most common destination from Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

- Net job flow: 1 to Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#7. Akron, OH

- Started a new job in Akron, OH from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 22

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Akron, OH in Q1 2021: 30

--- #19 (tie) most common destination from Akron, OH

- Net job flow: 8 to Springfield, OH

Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lima, OH

- Started a new job in Lima, OH from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 33

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Lima, OH in Q1 2021: 33

--- #7 most common destination from Lima, OH

- Net job flow: 0 to Springfield, OH

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#5. Toledo, OH

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 49

--- 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 66

--- #13 most common destination from Toledo, OH

- Net job flow: 17 to Springfield, OH

Canva

#4. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

- Started a new job in Cleveland-Elyria, OH from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 114

--- 7.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Cleveland-Elyria, OH in Q1 2021: 315

--- #13 most common destination from Cleveland-Elyria, OH

- Net job flow: 201 to Springfield, OH

Canva

#3. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Started a new job in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 300

--- 19.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN in Q1 2021: 302

--- #11 most common destination from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Net job flow: 2 to Springfield, OH

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Columbus, OH

- Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 363

--- 24.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 379

--- #8 most common destination from Columbus, OH

- Net job flow: 16 to Springfield, OH

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dayton-Kettering, OH

- Started a new job in Dayton-Kettering, OH from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 412

--- 27.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Dayton-Kettering, OH in Q1 2021: 394

--- #4 most common destination from Dayton-Kettering, OH

- Net job flow: 18 to Dayton-Kettering, OH