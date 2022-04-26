Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Santa Fe are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Santa Fe, NM found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Santa Fe, NM in the first quarter of 2021.

SG Arts // Shutterstock

#12. Midland, TX

- Started a new job in Midland, TX from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Midland, TX in Q1 2021: 0

--- #40 most common destination from Midland, TX

- Net job flow: 10 to Midland, TX

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 8

--- #189 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 3 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#10. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 12

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 18

--- #68 most common destination from El Paso, TX

- Net job flow: 6 to Santa Fe, NM

Pixabay

#9. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 14

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 13

--- #101 (tie) most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 18

--- #226 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 3 to Santa Fe, NM

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 16

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- #158 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 3 to Santa Fe, NM

skeeze // Pixabay

#6. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 20

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- #154 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 9 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Christopher Nicol // Wikicommons

#5. Farmington, NM

- Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 22

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 26

--- #5 most common destination from Farmington, NM

- Net job flow: 4 to Santa Fe, NM

f11photo // Shutterstock

#4. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 25

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 24

--- #91 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 1 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

DPPed// Wikimedia

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 30

--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 15

--- #119 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 15 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Public Domain

#2. Las Cruces, NM

- Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 40

--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 42

--- #3 most common destination from Las Cruces, NM

- Net job flow: 2 to Santa Fe, NM

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Albuquerque, NM

- Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 637

--- 57.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 719

--- #1 most common destination from Albuquerque, NM

- Net job flow: 82 to Santa Fe, NM