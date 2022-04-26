ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Metros where people in Watertown are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YcJW_0fKW5wdO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CguGK_0fKW5wdO00
Public Domain

Metros where people in Watertown are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Watertown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0fKW5wdO00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 13
--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 0
--- #135 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 13 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abLLF_0fKW5wdO00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

- Started a new job in Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 29
--- 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY in Q1 2021: 31
--- #24 most common destination from Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
- Net job flow: 2 to Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imJ8R_0fKW5wdO00
Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Utica-Rome, NY

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 33
--- 5.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 29
--- #8 most common destination from Utica-Rome, NY
- Net job flow: 4 to Utica-Rome, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0fKW5wdO00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#5. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Started a new job in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 37
--- 6.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY in Q1 2021: 48
--- #18 most common destination from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
- Net job flow: 11 to Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkJ5f_0fKW5wdO00
waitscm // Flickr

#4. Binghamton, NY

- Started a new job in Binghamton, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 54
--- 8.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Binghamton, NY in Q1 2021: 7
--- #8 most common destination from Binghamton, NY
- Net job flow: 47 to Binghamton, NY

You may also like: Where people in Watertown are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfTXu_0fKW5wdO00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Rochester, NY

- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 54
--- 8.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 56
--- #12 most common destination from Rochester, NY
- Net job flow: 2 to Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW5wdO00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 89
--- 14.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 117
--- #66 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 28 to Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsWuM_0fKW5wdO00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Syracuse, NY

- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 112
--- 18.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 94
--- #7 most common destination from Syracuse, NY
- Net job flow: 18 to Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Tolls on Hudson Valley bridges set to rise on May 1

Tolls on bridges in the Hudson Valley are going up starting May 1. This includes the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle bridges. These new rates are part of the New York State Bridge Authority's four-year, phased-in toll revision which started in 2020. The Authority says signing...
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Record-Breaking Snow Reported in New York State

Shocking April snow brought nearly two feet of snow to some parts of New York State. Other towns reported record-breaking snow. The National Weather Service out of Binghampton reported record-breaking snow in the Town of Maine, New York. 11.4 inches of snow fell in one day in April. This shattered an old record of 6.9 inches set in 1983.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
State
Texas State
City
Watertown, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rome, NY
State
Tennessee State
Watertown, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
Architectural Digest

A Mobile Home From the 1960s Is Just One of the Charming Details of This Upstate New York Property

For Sincerely, Tommy founder Kai Avent-deLeon, the energy in a space has to be pure and compelling. When she and her partner began looking for a property in upstate New York last year, the couple deliberately sought out spaces that evoked a sense of serenity and grounding. Kai has lived in Brooklyn her entire adult life, but found herself feeling trapped during the pandemic lockdowns in early 2020 and seeking a respite in nature.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 WROC

Legette-Jack gets commitment from leading scorer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Felisha Legette-Jack has added another former player to her roster at Syracuse. Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo’s leading scorer last season, announced on social media Tuesday that she’s transferring to SU. Fair, a Rochester native, was the fourth leading scorer in the nation this past season, averaging better than 23 points a game. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Is Among The Top 5 States People Are Moving Away From

According to a new report, many New Yorkers are making a great escape from the Empire State. MoneyWise released data that says residents of New York State are leaving in greater numbers than new people are moving into the state. I love New York and I enjoy living here. I've lived in many other places across the United States, but NY is in my top 3 places to live. I especially enjoyed living in Manhattan to go to college (but the way my budget was set up at the time, I had to eventually leave). With that said, I can think of quite a few reasons people would want to move away from New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Market#Urban Areas#Public Domain Metros#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#Nc Sc
2 On Your Side

UB's Dyaisha Fair headed to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It really wasn't a question if Dyaisha Fair was going to leave the University at Buffalo, only a question of where she would transfer to. The connection she formed with head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, who is now at Syracuse University, at UB clearly won out. UB's...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Black Bears Have New Hockey Rival In Elmira

Our community has a rich history when it comes to hockey. Whether it be professional, college, high school, or amateur hockey, it's an important part of life in Broome County. I remember back in the early 1980s, my wife dragged me to see a hockey game at the Broome County Arena. I had never been to a game before, and was really not interested, but figured I'd give it a try (not to mention giving in to my wife's strong request to attend a game with her.)
BINGHAMTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Big Reason People Are Moving To Buffalo, NY

Hate the weather? Just wait a few hours and there is a good chance it will change. If you live in Western New York, you already know how unique our weather can be. It is as equally frustrating. Here it is spring in Buffalo and we are worried about the next snow storm. But from the outside of Buffalo and looking in, apparently the weather we have can be considered a respite for those worried about the ever changing climate.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Q 105.7

Was The Sport of Basketball Actually Invented in Central New York?

Those who are hardcore fans of the sport of basketball, probably have an idea of who and where the sport was invented. Popular belief states that the game was invented by James Naismith, a YMCA instructor working in Springfield, Massachusetts, who was charged by his boss to come up with a new game to entertain the kids who attended the facility. Naismith took a ball, and a peach basket, and basketball was officially born. Naismith became the namesake for the National Basketball Hall of Fame, which, you guessed it, resides in Springfield, too.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy