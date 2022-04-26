Public Domain

Metros where people in Watertown are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in the first quarter of 2021.

#8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 13

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 0

--- #135 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 13 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#7. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

- Started a new job in Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 29

--- 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY in Q1 2021: 31

--- #24 most common destination from Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

- Net job flow: 2 to Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

#6. Utica-Rome, NY

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 33

--- 5.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 29

--- #8 most common destination from Utica-Rome, NY

- Net job flow: 4 to Utica-Rome, NY

#5. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Started a new job in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 37

--- 6.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY in Q1 2021: 48

--- #18 most common destination from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Net job flow: 11 to Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

#4. Binghamton, NY

- Started a new job in Binghamton, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 54

--- 8.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Binghamton, NY in Q1 2021: 7

--- #8 most common destination from Binghamton, NY

- Net job flow: 47 to Binghamton, NY

#3. Rochester, NY

- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 54

--- 8.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 56

--- #12 most common destination from Rochester, NY

- Net job flow: 2 to Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 89

--- 14.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 117

--- #66 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 28 to Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

#1. Syracuse, NY

- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 112

--- 18.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 94

--- #7 most common destination from Syracuse, NY

- Net job flow: 18 to Syracuse, NY