Ebyabe // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Sebring are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Sebring-Avon Park, FL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in the first quarter of 2021.

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#14. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 12

--- #16 (tie) most common destination from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 1 to Sebring-Avon Park, FL

UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#13. Tallahassee, FL

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 8

--- #56 (tie) most common destination from Tallahassee, FL

- Net job flow: 3 to Tallahassee, FL

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#12. Punta Gorda, FL

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 13

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 15

--- #18 most common destination from Punta Gorda, FL

- Net job flow: 2 to Sebring-Avon Park, FL

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#11. Naples-Marco Island, FL

- Started a new job in Naples-Marco Island, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 20

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Naples-Marco Island, FL in Q1 2021: 13

--- #25 most common destination from Naples-Marco Island, FL

- Net job flow: 7 to Naples-Marco Island, FL

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#10. Port St. Lucie, FL

- Started a new job in Port St. Lucie, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 26

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Port St. Lucie, FL in Q1 2021: 23

--- #21 most common destination from Port St. Lucie, FL

- Net job flow: 3 to Port St. Lucie, FL

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#9. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 28

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 39

--- #81 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 11 to Sebring-Avon Park, FL

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#8. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 28

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 17

--- #26 most common destination from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 11 to Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#7. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Started a new job in Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 30

--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL in Q1 2021: 25

--- #29 (tie) most common destination from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Net job flow: 5 to Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#6. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Started a new job in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 34

--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL in Q1 2021: 48

--- #33 most common destination from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Net job flow: 14 to Sebring-Avon Park, FL

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#5. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Started a new job in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 61

--- 6.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL in Q1 2021: 41

--- #20 most common destination from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Net job flow: 20 to Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#4. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

- Started a new job in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 109

--- 11.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL in Q1 2021: 88

--- #14 (tie) most common destination from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

- Net job flow: 21 to Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#3. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 124

--- 12.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 125

--- #31 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 1 to Sebring-Avon Park, FL

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#2. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 147

--- 14.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 150

--- #31 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 3 to Sebring-Avon Park, FL

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 165

--- 16.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 135

--- #33 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 30 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL