Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

Metros where people in Sheboygan are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Sheboygan, WI found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Sheboygan, WI in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Sheboygan in the last week

Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Janesville-Beloit, WI

- Started a new job in Janesville-Beloit, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 14

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Janesville-Beloit, WI in Q1 2021: 13

--- #15 most common destination from Janesville-Beloit, WI

- Net job flow: 1 to Janesville-Beloit, WI

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Eau Claire, WI

- Started a new job in Eau Claire, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Eau Claire, WI in Q1 2021: 12

--- #15 (tie) most common destination from Eau Claire, WI

- Net job flow: 3 to Eau Claire, WI

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 18

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 27

--- #82 (tie) most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Net job flow: 9 to Sheboygan, WI

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wausau-Weston, WI

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 22

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 16

--- #10 most common destination from Wausau-Weston, WI

- Net job flow: 6 to Wausau-Weston, WI

gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Racine, WI

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 28

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 31

--- #9 (tie) most common destination from Racine, WI

- Net job flow: 3 to Sheboygan, WI

You may also like: Closest national parks to Sheboygan

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 45

--- 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 44

--- #91 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 1 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Creative Commons

#6. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

- Started a new job in Oshkosh-Neenah, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 51

--- 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Oshkosh-Neenah, WI in Q1 2021: 48

--- #9 most common destination from Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

- Net job flow: 3 to Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Fond du Lac, WI

- Started a new job in Fond du Lac, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 54

--- 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Fond du Lac, WI in Q1 2021: 47

--- #6 most common destination from Fond du Lac, WI

- Net job flow: 7 to Fond du Lac, WI

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Appleton, WI

- Started a new job in Appleton, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 93

--- 8.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Appleton, WI in Q1 2021: 95

--- #8 most common destination from Appleton, WI

- Net job flow: 2 to Sheboygan, WI

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#3. Madison, WI

- Started a new job in Madison, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 94

--- 8.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Madison, WI in Q1 2021: 82

--- #13 most common destination from Madison, WI

- Net job flow: 12 to Madison, WI

You may also like: How Sheboygan feels about climate change

Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#2. Green Bay, WI

- Started a new job in Green Bay, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 116

--- 10.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Green Bay, WI in Q1 2021: 104

--- #6 most common destination from Green Bay, WI

- Net job flow: 12 to Green Bay, WI

Max Pixel

#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

- Started a new job in Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 423

--- 37.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI in Q1 2021: 454

--- #8 most common destination from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

- Net job flow: 31 to Sheboygan, WI