ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Metros where people in Sheboygan are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPY1f_0fKW5urw00
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

Metros where people in Sheboygan are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Sheboygan, WI found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Sheboygan, WI in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Sheboygan in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSBnV_0fKW5urw00
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Janesville-Beloit, WI

- Started a new job in Janesville-Beloit, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 14
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Janesville-Beloit, WI in Q1 2021: 13
--- #15 most common destination from Janesville-Beloit, WI
- Net job flow: 1 to Janesville-Beloit, WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0fKW5urw00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Eau Claire, WI

- Started a new job in Eau Claire, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 15
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Eau Claire, WI in Q1 2021: 12
--- #15 (tie) most common destination from Eau Claire, WI
- Net job flow: 3 to Eau Claire, WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0fKW5urw00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 18
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 27
--- #82 (tie) most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
- Net job flow: 9 to Sheboygan, WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z871v_0fKW5urw00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wausau-Weston, WI

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 22
--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 16
--- #10 most common destination from Wausau-Weston, WI
- Net job flow: 6 to Wausau-Weston, WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSn8m_0fKW5urw00
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Racine, WI

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 28
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 31
--- #9 (tie) most common destination from Racine, WI
- Net job flow: 3 to Sheboygan, WI

You may also like: Closest national parks to Sheboygan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW5urw00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 45
--- 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 44
--- #91 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 1 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382mJL_0fKW5urw00
Creative Commons

#6. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

- Started a new job in Oshkosh-Neenah, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 51
--- 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Oshkosh-Neenah, WI in Q1 2021: 48
--- #9 most common destination from Oshkosh-Neenah, WI
- Net job flow: 3 to Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsrG5_0fKW5urw00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Fond du Lac, WI

- Started a new job in Fond du Lac, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 54
--- 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Fond du Lac, WI in Q1 2021: 47
--- #6 most common destination from Fond du Lac, WI
- Net job flow: 7 to Fond du Lac, WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0fKW5urw00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Appleton, WI

- Started a new job in Appleton, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 93
--- 8.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Appleton, WI in Q1 2021: 95
--- #8 most common destination from Appleton, WI
- Net job flow: 2 to Sheboygan, WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0fKW5urw00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#3. Madison, WI

- Started a new job in Madison, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 94
--- 8.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Madison, WI in Q1 2021: 82
--- #13 most common destination from Madison, WI
- Net job flow: 12 to Madison, WI

You may also like: How Sheboygan feels about climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Sdft_0fKW5urw00
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#2. Green Bay, WI

- Started a new job in Green Bay, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 116
--- 10.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Green Bay, WI in Q1 2021: 104
--- #6 most common destination from Green Bay, WI
- Net job flow: 12 to Green Bay, WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Lrp_0fKW5urw00
Max Pixel

#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

- Started a new job in Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 423
--- 37.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI in Q1 2021: 454
--- #8 most common destination from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
- Net job flow: 31 to Sheboygan, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Fewer people are going to church

John C. Andrews will be charged Friday with concealing a corpse, the D.A. said. Wisconsin veterans honored in D.C. Rosario Ibarra's love of animals took her on an unexpected, international journey. She now manages one of the largest dairy farms in Manitowoc County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Winnebago County Jail...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy