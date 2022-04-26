ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Metros where people in Sumter are getting new jobs

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Ianmccor // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Sumter are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Sumter, SC found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Sumter, SC in the first quarter of 2021.

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Sumter, SC in Q1 2021: 15
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sumter, SC from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 25
--- #190 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 10 to Sumter, SC

MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC

- Started a new job in Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC from Sumter, SC in Q1 2021: 27
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sumter, SC from Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC in Q1 2021: 24
--- #13 most common destination from Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC
- Net job flow: 3 to Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#8. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

- Started a new job in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC from Sumter, SC in Q1 2021: 33
--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sumter, SC from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC in Q1 2021: 40
--- #22 (tie) most common destination from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
- Net job flow: 7 to Sumter, SC

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#7. Spartanburg, SC

- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Sumter, SC in Q1 2021: 43
--- 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sumter, SC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 49
--- #13 (tie) most common destination from Spartanburg, SC
- Net job flow: 6 to Sumter, SC

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#6. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Started a new job in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC from Sumter, SC in Q1 2021: 66
--- 4.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sumter, SC from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC in Q1 2021: 78
--- #14 most common destination from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
- Net job flow: 12 to Sumter, SC

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Sumter, SC in Q1 2021: 104
--- 7.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sumter, SC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 90
--- #44 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 14 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Florence, SC

- Started a new job in Florence, SC from Sumter, SC in Q1 2021: 127
--- 9.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sumter, SC from Florence, SC in Q1 2021: 128
--- #6 most common destination from Florence, SC
- Net job flow: 1 to Sumter, SC

Ken L. // Flickr

#3. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

- Started a new job in Charleston-North Charleston, SC from Sumter, SC in Q1 2021: 173
--- 12.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sumter, SC from Charleston-North Charleston, SC in Q1 2021: 181
--- #11 most common destination from Charleston-North Charleston, SC
- Net job flow: 8 to Sumter, SC

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Greenville-Anderson, SC

- Started a new job in Greenville-Anderson, SC from Sumter, SC in Q1 2021: 176
--- 13.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sumter, SC from Greenville-Anderson, SC in Q1 2021: 174
--- #10 most common destination from Greenville-Anderson, SC
- Net job flow: 2 to Greenville-Anderson, SC

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#1. Columbia, SC

- Started a new job in Columbia, SC from Sumter, SC in Q1 2021: 379
--- 27.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sumter, SC from Columbia, SC in Q1 2021: 442
--- #8 most common destination from Columbia, SC
- Net job flow: 63 to Sumter, SC

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

