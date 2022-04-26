Ryan Stavely // Flickr

Metros where people in Staunton are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Staunton, VA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Staunton, VA in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Staunton

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#11. Baton Rouge, LA

- Started a new job in Baton Rouge, LA from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Baton Rouge, LA in Q1 2021: 0

--- #60 most common destination from Baton Rouge, LA

- Net job flow: 10 to Baton Rouge, LA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 0

--- #270 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 10 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Winchester, VA-WV

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 24

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 20

--- #12 most common destination from Winchester, VA-WV

- Net job flow: 4 to Winchester, VA-WV

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

- Started a new job in Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 26

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA in Q1 2021: 25

--- #9 most common destination from Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

- Net job flow: 1 to Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lynchburg, VA

- Started a new job in Lynchburg, VA from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 59

--- 5.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Lynchburg, VA in Q1 2021: 83

--- #7 most common destination from Lynchburg, VA

- Net job flow: 24 to Staunton, VA

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Staunton metro area

SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Roanoke, VA

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 68

--- 5.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 79

--- #7 most common destination from Roanoke, VA

- Net job flow: 11 to Staunton, VA

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#5. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 93

--- 7.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 85

--- #16 most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Net job flow: 8 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Charlottesville, VA

- Started a new job in Charlottesville, VA from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 126

--- 10.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Charlottesville, VA in Q1 2021: 136

--- #4 most common destination from Charlottesville, VA

- Net job flow: 10 to Staunton, VA

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#3. Richmond, VA

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 166

--- 14.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 168

--- #9 most common destination from Richmond, VA

- Net job flow: 2 to Staunton, VA

Strawser// Wikimedia

#2. Harrisonburg, VA

- Started a new job in Harrisonburg, VA from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 181

--- 15.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Harrisonburg, VA in Q1 2021: 179

--- #2 most common destination from Harrisonburg, VA

- Net job flow: 2 to Harrisonburg, VA

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Staunton

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 216

--- 18.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 191

--- #25 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 25 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV