Walla Walla, WA

Metros where people in Walla Walla are getting new jobs

 2 days ago

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Walla Walla are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Walla Walla, WA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Walla Walla, WA in the first quarter of 2021.

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#6. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

- Started a new job in Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA from Walla Walla, WA in Q1 2021: 10
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Walla Walla, WA from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA in Q1 2021: 13
--- #27 most common destination from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA
- Net job flow: 3 to Walla Walla, WA

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Walla Walla, WA in Q1 2021: 37
--- 5.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Walla Walla, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 42
--- #46 (tie) most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Net job flow: 5 to Walla Walla, WA

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Yakima, WA

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Walla Walla, WA in Q1 2021: 48
--- 6.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Walla Walla, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 43
--- #6 (tie) most common destination from Yakima, WA
- Net job flow: 5 to Yakima, WA

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Walla Walla, WA in Q1 2021: 74
--- 10.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Walla Walla, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 70
--- #11 most common destination from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
- Net job flow: 4 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

Public Domain

#2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Walla Walla, WA in Q1 2021: 117
--- 16.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Walla Walla, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 110
--- #32 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 7 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Public Domain

#1. Kennewick-Richland, WA

- Started a new job in Kennewick-Richland, WA from Walla Walla, WA in Q1 2021: 237
--- 33.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Walla Walla, WA from Kennewick-Richland, WA in Q1 2021: 189
--- #4 most common destination from Kennewick-Richland, WA
- Net job flow: 48 to Kennewick-Richland, WA

