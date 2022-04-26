ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Kent County Woman

dsp.delaware.gov
 2 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 56-year-old Lori Templin of Clayton, DE. Templin was last seen on April 26th, 2022 at approximately 1:50 a.m. in the Clayton...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Police Searching for Missing Felton Teen

FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old Felton boy reported as missing. A Gold Alert has been issued for Adam Green, who was last seen shortly after midnight Friday, April 22, in the Felton area. Troopers said attempts to contact or locate Green have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
FELTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Police arrest Millsboro man for auto theft

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man April 23, alleging he stole a Mercedes. Police say Arkeem Adkins, 30, was pulled over in the car after he was observed speeding northbound on Iron Branch Road in the area of Bunting Road. Police say there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and upon a search of the car, police say they discovered less than a gram of marijuana. A computer inquiry found that Adkins had a suspended license, had an active warrant for his arrest, and the Mercedes C300 was reported stolen April 21.
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Investigation Underway After Dover Business Burglarized

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a burglary that occurred over the weekend at Delaware Auto located at 319 West Division St. Officers responded to the business after the owner arrived to find a broken glass panel to a garage door and multiple items missing from within the garage. The owner advised that he secured the business at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, April 22. The damage and missing items was noticed while opening the business at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton, DE
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
Kent County, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, DE
City
Clayton, DE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Man dies after being crushed by granite slab in N.J. workplace accident

A 37-year old New Jersey man was killed Thursday after being struck by a slab of granite that fell on him at a South Brunswick facility, police said. Police responded to Empire Marble and Granite on Chris Court in South Brunswick around 3:28 p.m. on Thursday for a report of man trapped under a slab of concrete, according to a statement from South Brunswick Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found the man’s coworkers had removed much of the slab off of him, but he suffered serious injuries in the accident and EMS pronounced the worker dead at the scene, police said.
ACCIDENTS
MyChesCo

13-Year-Old Shot on North Madison Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th, at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Madison Street. Police located a 13-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Corporal#The Delaware State Police
PennLive.com

Man killed in shootout with Md. trooper, deputy: officials

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — A man was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, officials said. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Westover convenience store around noon Monday after a 911 caller reported that a man pointed a handgun at him and demanded money, then fled, the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Newark woman killed in Ogletown crash

Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Ogletown. Troopers say it happened just after one o'clock Wednesday morning on Chestnut Hill Road near Salem Church Road. A car driven by a 31-year-old Newark woman drove off the road and hit an overhead street sign support. The...
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Fatal crash under investigation in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Harrington Wednesday morning. Just before 10:30 a.m., a 2017 Kentworth Truck Tractor pulling a trailer was stopped in the left turn lane median crossover on Route 13 northbound, preparing to turn left across southbound Route 13 onto westbound Tower Hill Road. At the same time, police say a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 13, approaching the intersection with Tower Hill Road. The truck driver reportedly failed to remain stopped and proceeded across the southbound lanes and into the path of the Jetta, causing the Jetta to hit the right rear tandem wheels of the trailer.
HARRINGTON, DE
WBOC

Teen Dead in Fatal Crash on South DuPont Highway

HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound South DuPont Hwy (US 13), Harrington. On Wednesday at approximately 10:24 a.m., a 2017 Kentworth Truck Tractor pulling a 2014 Wilson Trailer was stopped in the left turn lane median crossover on US 13 northbound, preparing to turn left across southbound US 13 onto westbound Tower Hill Rd. At the same time, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the left lane of US 13, approaching the intersection with Tower Hill Rd. The truck driver failed to remain stopped and proceeded across the southbound lanes and into the path of the Jetta, resulting in the Jetta striking the right rear tandem wheels of the trailer.
HARRINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware soldier killed at Washington state training center

Army officials say a soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 20-year-old Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, of Dover, Delaware, died Friday in what was described as a single-vehicle incident. A news release...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Remembering Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook One Year After Deadly Attack

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the brutal attack that eventually claimed the life of Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook. Heacook, 54, was responding to a "fight in progress" call in the Yorkshire Estates community on Delmar's Delaware side early Sunday morning, April 25, 2021. Delaware State Police said that when Heacook arrived at the home shortly before 5 a.m., Heacook was confronted by 30-year-old Randon Wilkerson, of Salisbury, Md., who knocked him unconscious.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Indian River School District to Distribute Free COVID-19 Test Kits

DAGSBORO, Del.- The Indian River School District will distribute free COVID-19 test kits at two locations on Saturday, April 30. Indian River High School (parking lot) – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sussex Central High School (parking lot) – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The test kits, provided...
DAGSBORO, DE
WBOC

Child Burned in Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say a child suffered burn injuries in a weekend fire that heavily damaged a home in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday at a two-story home located at 804 Hanson St. It took the Salisbury Fire Department...
SALISBURY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy