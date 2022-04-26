ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, AL

Monroe County missing girl found in Virginia

By Vivian Muniz, Emily Silvi
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm a missing 5-year-old girl was found safe in Virginia.

According to PSP, 5-year-old Inez Foulk was at ShopRite with her grandmother on Monday around 7:00 p.m. when the girl’s biological mother Courtney Foulk, 37, fled from the store with her in the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgwAN_0fKW5SLi00

As of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police in Virginia located Foulk with Inez at an Exxon gas station off of I-95 in Caroline County Virginia.

According to officials, it appeared the 1996 Chevy Luina was broken down at the gas station and a bystander recognized the vehicle description from the advisory and called authorities.

  • Courtney Foulk, courtesy of PSP
  • Courtesy of PSP

Foulk will be taken to their local correctional facility where she will be housed on the charges until she is extradited to Pennsylvania.

Clarks Summit police looking for missing teen

“Even though this is the mother who took this child, the five-year-old. She does not have full custody of her. She can not be with her alone,” explained Trooper Anthony Petroski, Community Service Officers, Troop N.

Social Services in Virginia will be taking custody of Inez until arrangements are made to bring her back to Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Monroe County, AL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Brown Hair#Pennsylvania State Police#Exxon#Psp Courtesy#Psp Foulk#Troop N Social Services#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting disabled uncle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his disabled uncle in the chest was sentenced to serve 50 years by a Mobile County judge on Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office Facebook page. A jury convicted Elante McCuien of assault in the first degree on Jan. 11. After the sentencing, Assistant […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman accused of not paying bill, hits employee with car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after she allegedly ran over a restaurant employee after skipping out on her bill. Sharda Winston, 31, was arrested after officers were called Bamboo Steakhouse at Cody Road for a robbery.  Officers determined that Winston and her children ate at the Steakhouse, but only paid for […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in University Hospital parking lot has died

UPDATE 1:30 PM: An MPD spokesperson sent this statement to News 5: On Sunday, April 17th at approximately 0430, Mobile Police responded to a report of an assault involving a firearm at University Hospital. When police arrived they discovered 42-year-old Robert McMillan come to the hospital to visit a friend who had been assaulted in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy