Monroe County missing girl found in Virginia

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm a missing 5-year-old girl was found safe in Virginia.

According to PSP, 5-year-old Inez Foulk was at ShopRite with her grandmother on Monday around 7:00 p.m. when the girl’s biological mother Courtney Foulk, 37, fled from the store with her in the car.

As of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police in Virginia located Foulk with Inez at an Exxon gas station off of I-95 in Caroline County Virginia.

According to officials, it appeared the 1996 Chevy Luina was broken down at the gas station and a bystander recognized the vehicle description from the advisory and called authorities.

Courtney Foulk, courtesy of PSP

Courtesy of PSP

Foulk will be taken to their local correctional facility where she will be housed on the charges until she is extradited to Pennsylvania.

“Even though this is the mother who took this child, the five-year-old. She does not have full custody of her. She can not be with her alone,” explained Trooper Anthony Petroski, Community Service Officers, Troop N.

Social Services in Virginia will be taking custody of Inez until arrangements are made to bring her back to Pennsylvania.

