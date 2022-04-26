ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Rome are getting new jobs

Metros where people in Rome are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Rome, GA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Rome, GA in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYl3l_0fKW5Ilg00
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#10. Warner Robins, GA

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 6
--- #15 most common destination from Warner Robins, GA
- Net job flow: 5 to Warner Robins, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3os5I7_0fKW5Ilg00
Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Macon-Bibb County, GA

- Started a new job in Macon-Bibb County, GA from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 12
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Macon-Bibb County, GA in Q1 2021: 16
--- #18 most common destination from Macon-Bibb County, GA
- Net job flow: 4 to Rome, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpbeH_0fKW5Ilg00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Athens-Clarke County, GA

- Started a new job in Athens-Clarke County, GA from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 13
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Athens-Clarke County, GA in Q1 2021: 21
--- #15 most common destination from Athens-Clarke County, GA
- Net job flow: 8 to Rome, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aL0Vw_0fKW5Ilg00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Columbus, GA-AL

- Started a new job in Columbus, GA-AL from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Columbus, GA-AL in Q1 2021: 14
--- #21 (tie) most common destination from Columbus, GA-AL
- Net job flow: 2 to Columbus, GA-AL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DB82F_0fKW5Ilg00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Gainesville, GA

- Started a new job in Gainesville, GA from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 17
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Gainesville, GA in Q1 2021: 19
--- #11 (tie) most common destination from Gainesville, GA
- Net job flow: 2 to Rome, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0fKW5Ilg00
Pixabay

#5. Savannah, GA

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 17
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 21
--- #40 most common destination from Savannah, GA
- Net job flow: 4 to Rome, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0fKW5Ilg00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#4. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

- Started a new job in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 18
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC in Q1 2021: 19
--- #38 most common destination from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
- Net job flow: 1 to Rome, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0fKW5Ilg00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#3. Chattanooga, TN-GA

- Started a new job in Chattanooga, TN-GA from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 52
--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Chattanooga, TN-GA in Q1 2021: 44
--- #20 most common destination from Chattanooga, TN-GA
- Net job flow: 8 to Chattanooga, TN-GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9izd_0fKW5Ilg00
CaptainStegge // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dalton, GA

- Started a new job in Dalton, GA from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 55
--- 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Dalton, GA in Q1 2021: 74
--- #3 most common destination from Dalton, GA
- Net job flow: 19 to Rome, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW5Ilg00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 767
--- 64.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 779
--- #13 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 12 to Rome, GA

