NFL

2022 NFL First-Round Mock Draft According to Player Odds

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xiQPk_0fKW5Hsx00

Dive into this 2022 NFL first-round mock draft featuring the odds for every player at their prospective draft slot. How many quarterbacks and wide receivers make the cut?

The 2022 NFL draft week has finally arrived and with it this year comes a massive betting move at the very top of the draft.

Aidan Hutchinson, who was a prohibitive favorite (-405) to go No. 1 to Jacksonville for months, has witnessed a seismic move in his wagering odds.

On April 18, I advised that respected money in Las Vegas was targeting Travon Walker (+300) to be the first player chosen by Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. As of Tuesday morning, Walker has distanced himself from Hutchinson as the overwhelming betting favorite (-150) to be newest member of the Jaguars.

Let’s dive into a full mock draft strictly by the betting odds and review each pick made via the respected action from Vegas!

Check the Latest NFL Draft Odds at SI Sportsbook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0Yfy_0fKW5Hsx00

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports (Aidan Hutchinson); Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports (Kenny Pickett); Athens Banner-Herald/USA TODAY NETWORK (Travon Walker)

2022 NFL Betting Mock Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Oddsmakers listed Hutchinson as the top betting choice for several months, but respected money in Vegas has come in hard backing that Baalke will draft Walker. The steam on Walker has been nothing short of extraordinary as some sportsbooks were offering the former Georgia standout as high as +2800 to go first overall in March.

SI Sportsbook Betting Odds No. 1: ( -150)
Draft Position Odds Betting: 3.5— Over (+400); Under (-550)

2. Detroit Lions: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Get ready for the second shocker of the opening night as the Lions also pass on Hutchinson in favor of the player who has ascended back to the top-end of the first round. Thibodeaux’s draft position odds were listed at 5.5 last week and following strong steam that he will be selected inside the top five, oddsmakers have been forced to slash that number to 4.5 with the under heavily juiced at odds of -165.

SI Sportsbook Betting Odds No. 2: ( +200)
Draft Position Odds Betting: 4.5— Over (+135); Under (-165)

3. Houston Texans: CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, Cincinnati

The AAC Defensive Player of the Year is the prototypical corner with the size that reminds many scouts of former San Francisco shutdown corner Richard Sherman. The Texans continue the Hutchison free fall and are thrilled to land the best cornerback in the 2022 class. Gardner’s overall betting position, which opened at 7.5 back in February, has been cut to 5.5 in recent days .

SI Sportsbook Betting Odds No. 3: ( +300)
Draft Position Betting Odds: 5.5— Over (+115); Under (-135)
First Cornerback Drafted: ( -400)

4. New York Jets: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson is favored to be selected by Detroit, but despite the odds we will follow the respected money and end the former Michigan standout’s slide at pick No. 4. The Jets ’ fan base goes into a frenzy as the best lineman since the NY Sack Exchange days of Joe Klecko and Mark Gastineau lands in the Big Apple.

Draft Position Odds Betting: 1.5— Over (-180); Under (+140)

5. New York Giants: OT Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

The Giants have many holes on their roster, but strengthening the offensive line is always a priority and drafting Ekwonu is the first step in that direction. Back in early February, oddsmakers listed Ekwonu’s overall draft position at 5.5 but have since adjusted that projection to 4.5 as strong speculation has the explosive talent coming off the board first (-185) among all offensive lineman .

Draft Position Betting Odds: 4.5— Over (+125); Under (-150)
First Offensive Lineman Drafted: ( -185)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECpG3_0fKW5Hsx00

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

6. Carolina Panthers: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

This is where we could see our first trade. Sam Darnold isn’t the answer at quarterback and since the club does not have any second- or third-round picks, this is a great opportunity to add draft capital. Keep an eye on Washington, Pittsburgh or New Orleans as trade partners if Carolina moves back. Cross is driving up draft boards with prohibitive odds of -350 to land inside the top ten within the last few days.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 7.5— Over (-155); Under (+115)

7. New York Giants: DE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

After going a stud tackle with their first selection, the Giants land their coveted edge rusher in Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson. Johnson has witnessed his draft position number shrink from 10.5 to 9.5 over the last several days.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 9.5— Over (-115); Under (-115)

8. Atlanta Falcons: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The Falcons are also a strong candidate to trade back but Wilson is likely their guy if they hold onto their pick. Atlanta is desperate for help at the wide receiver position after being forced to play next season without Calvin Ridley (suspension).

Draft Position Betting Odds: 9.5— Over (-105); Under (-125)
First Wide Receiver Drafted: ( +110)

9. Seattle Seahawks: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Seattle has moved on from Russell Wilson and is in need of a new franchise quarterback, so Malik Willis could be in play here . However, recent word in Vegas has Seattle targeting Derek Stingley Jr. The former LSU standout silenced health concerns when he turned in a solid pro day workout. Stingley, who underwent surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury last September, impressed scouts running a sub 4.4 40-yard dash. Stingley’s opening betting position projection of 12.5 has been trimmed to 9.5.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 9.5— Over (+120); Under (-150)

10. New York Jets: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The Jets are rumored to be looking to move this pick to San Francisco for wideout Deebo Samuel after missing out on Tyreek Hill. Williams’ overall draft position projection opened at 17.5 in February, but following strong wise guy action his number has been slashed to 11.5 heading into draft week. Meet Zach Wilson’s newest weapon.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 11.5— Over (+105); Under (-125)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBhWb_0fKW5Hsx00

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

11. Washington Commanders: WR Drake London, USC

With the impending contract dispute with Terry McLaurin, USC’s Drake London falls into the Commanders ’ lap. London will immediately become a red zone target for new Washington signal-caller Carson Wentz.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 10.5— Over (-175); Under (+130)

12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

The talented cover-corner helps the Vikings fill a glaring need in the secondary since he will step in and start next season. McDuffie’s overall betting projection opened at 18.5, but has been lowered to 17.5 and lands well inside the under.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 17.5— Over (+125); Under (-145)

13. Houston Texans: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

After landing Gardner with their first selection, the Texans now turn their attention to the offensive line with their second first-round pick. Houston is thrilled to see one of the best tackles from Alabama slip to pick No. 13.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 5.5— Over (-125); Under (-105)

14. Baltimore Ravens: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Several months ago, bettors were able to find Hamilton’s betting projection listed at 5.5. Since that time, the former Notre Dame standout has witnessed his stock plummet. Despite adding Marcus Williams in free agency, Baltimore is happy to land the best player on the board and end his fall at the 14th overall selection.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 10.5— Over (-160); Under (+115)

15. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

The talented wideout helps the Eagles fill a glaring need and will step in and give Jalen Hurts another weapon in the passing game. Olave’s overall betting projection opened at 22.5, but has been lowered to 16.5 and lands just inside the under.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 16.5— Over (-115); Under (-115)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wIDU_0fKW5Hsx00

Darron Cummings/AP

16. New Orleans Saints: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

New Orleans has been in dire need of a franchise quarterback since Drew Brees retired. The strong-armed Willis will be afforded the opportunity to sit a season and learn from Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton. There are strong rumors that several teams in front of the Saints (Carolina, Seattle, Washington) as well as Pittsburgh could target Willis.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 10.5— Over (-125); Under -105
First Quarterback Drafted: ( -150)

17. Los Angeles Chargers: OL Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The Chargers continue to beef up the protection in front of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert and land one of the biggest risers heading into draft week. Penning is rising up draft boards around the league and could easily go higher than this pick.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 16.5— Over (+128); Under (-148)

18. Philadelphia Eagles: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

The Eagles will love pairing Davis with Fletcher Cox in the middle of their defensive line. Davis is a 6-foot-6, 341-pound disruptive athlete who ran the 40-yard dash at an eye-popping 4.78 seconds. Simply incredible for a man that size.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 15.5— Over (-105); Under -115

19. New Orleans Saints: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

After landing Willis, the Saints improve their front seven by grabbing Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. He thrives in both rushing the passer as well as dropping into coverage and lands just on top of his overall draft position projection with New Orleans.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 18.5— Over (-135); Under +115

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

The Steelers land their successor to Big Ben and keep Pickett in Pennsylvania. Pickett is considered the most “game-ready” of the prospects to step in and start right away.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 12.5— Over (-145); Under (+115)
First Quarterback Drafted: ( +150)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48M6jx_0fKW5Hsx00

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

21. New England Patriots: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis is completely a Patriots ’ “kind of player”. A hard-working, tough defensive end with a high motor who will fit right in with a Bill Belichick defense.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 19.5— Over (-130); Under (+110)

22. Green Bay Packers: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Green Bay (if it does not trade up) lands Aaron Rogers his newest help after trading Davante Adams to Las Vegas. Burks is a big target who will thrive running routes for A-Rod.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 22.5— Over (-120); Under (+100)

23. Arizona Cardinals: OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Arizona lands added protection in front of Kyler Murray in arguably one of the best guard prospects. Green, who is a true ‘mauler’ in the trenches, has seen his projection of 28.5 shaved a bit down to 27.5 with corresponding juice to the under.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 27.5— Over (+105); Under (-135)

24. Dallas Cowboys: OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

Jerry and the Cowboys find an immediate replacement for La’el Collins, who left via free agency to join Cincinnati. Dak and Zeke will be happy to see one of the best interior lineman playing in Big D next season. Johnson’s overall draft position number opened at 26.5 and bettors are still  slip just inside his adjusted protection of 24.5.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 24.5— Over (-115); Under (-105)

25. Buffalo Bills: DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Wyatt has taken one of the biggest tumbles of any player in his betting odds. The former Georgia standout opened with a draft position number of 14.5, but following significant steam he now stands just barely inside the opening round at 29.5.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 29.5— Over (-105); Under (-115)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AK4WJ_0fKW5Hsx00

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

26. Tennessee Titans: C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Linderbaum will easily be one of the biggest targets for teams looking to trade acquire the best center prospect. The former Hawkeye, who many scouts feel compares favorably to former New York Jets star center Nick Mangold, will anchor an NFL offense line for many years to come.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 27.5— Over (+110); Under (-135)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

The Bucs have lost several players in the secondary to free agency and Hill is a great addition to help alleviate those departures. Hill’s opening draft position number of 32.5 has dropped to 28.5 as respected money strongly believes the former Wolverine standout will hear his name called in the first round.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 28.5— Over (+105); Under (-125)

28. Green Bay Packers: OL Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Green Bay needs to make sure its 38 year-old quarterback is protected as much as possible and that begins with adding some beef up front. The Packers hosted an official pre-draft visit with the former Tulsa standout, who is right on the borderline of being selected in the first 32 picks.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 31.5— Over (-105); Under (-115)

29. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

A fast, strong, solid route-running wide-receiver for Patrick Mahomes. Sound familiar? Dotson has hovered around the back end of the first round since the start and it makes total sense withHill now in South Florida playing for Miami for the Chiefs to target a wideout in the first round.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 30.5— Over (-120); Under (+100)

30. Kansas City Chiefs: DE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

The former Minnesota edge rusher will immediately improve a Kansas City pass rush that ranked 29th in total sacks (31). Mafe is explosive with a tremendous first step and those attributes have led to him being assigned a draft position just inside the end of the first round.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 29.5— Over (+100); Under (-130)

31. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

The Bengals ’ defense gave up big plays in the Super Bowl, including allowing Cooper Kupp to break open for several big plays on the final drive. The club opts to shore up the secondary with the addition of one of the top cornerback prospects.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 27.5— Over (-125); Under (+105)

32. Detroit Lions: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Honestly, I could see Matt Corral, Sam Howell or Ridder at this spot here for the Lions. The added allure of acquiring a fifth contract year makes the Lions drafting a quarterback of the future behind Jared Goff an absolute lock.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 28.5— Over (-135); Under (+115)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Eastern Conference Betting Preview
Western Conference Betting Preview
Over/Under Skill Players Drafted
Over/Under Quarterbacks Drafted
Walker Favored to be No. 1 Pick
First Wide Receiver Drafted Odds
Top-200 NFL Fantasy Dynasty Rankings
First Quarterback Drafted Odds
MMQB Draft Rumors

MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Saints Sends Former All-Pro to Green Bay

It is officially draft week! That means that a large amount of trades this week and on draft day, is probable. The Green Bay Packers still enter this week with wide receiver as one of their biggest concerns. While it is likely that the Packers take a wide receiver in the draft, trading for one still isn’t out of the question.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Sends Message To Tom Brady

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Athens Banner Herald Usa#De Travon Walker#Georgia Oddsmakers
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Romo on the rocks: Former Dallas Cowboys QB fumbles away celebrity division title in playoff

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had a spotty playoff record behind center – 2-4 lifetime – and it didn’t get any better Sunday on the golf course. Playing in the celebrity division of the ClubCorp Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event in Irving, Texas, Romo, 42, held the lead until he hit into the water at the par-5 18th hole at Las Colinas Country Club and made bogey, while former tennis pro Mardy Fish responded with a clutch birdie. That forced a tie with 106 points in the Stableford scoring system.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft April 26

The 2021 football season is over. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft April 26. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. With the franchise tag being placed on Cam Robinson, the Jaguars will likely go with a defensive...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
Popculture

Kay Adams Reportedly Leaving 'Good Morning Football,' Eyeing New Position

NFL Network's flagship morning show Good Morning Football will see some big changes soon. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Kay Adams is leaving Good Morning Football after being with the show since 2016. It's been reported that Adams, 36, could be the new host of Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football pregame show.
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Took Surprise Visit Monday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

It’s already been a wild offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles might as well stir things up a bit more. According to a report, the Eagles are “open” to listening to trade offers for Jalen Reagor. The organization is clearly willing to move on from Reagor. The Eagles took...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly improved their depth behind superstar QB Patrick Mahomes. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Chiefs have signed reserve quarterback Anthony Gordon ahead of the 2022 season. Gordon was a standout player for the Washington State Cougars during his time in Pullman. Through...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

