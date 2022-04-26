ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in The Villages are getting new jobs

 2 days ago

Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

Metros where people in The Villages are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from The Villages, FL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from The Villages, FL in the first quarter of 2021.

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Started a new job in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL in Q1 2021: 16
--- #88 most common destination from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL
- Net job flow: 6 to The Villages, FL

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#17. Punta Gorda, FL

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 7
--- #21 (tie) most common destination from Punta Gorda, FL
- Net job flow: 3 to Punta Gorda, FL

f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 4
--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 7 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 14
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 14
--- #200 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 0 to The Villages, FL

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#14. Port St. Lucie, FL

- Started a new job in Port St. Lucie, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 15
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Port St. Lucie, FL in Q1 2021: 18
--- #30 (tie) most common destination from Port St. Lucie, FL
- Net job flow: 3 to The Villages, FL

UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#13. Tallahassee, FL

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 15
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 17
--- #46 most common destination from Tallahassee, FL
- Net job flow: 2 to The Villages, FL

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#12. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Started a new job in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 18
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL in Q1 2021: 24
--- #44 most common destination from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
- Net job flow: 6 to The Villages, FL

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#11. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Started a new job in Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 27
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL in Q1 2021: 30
--- #31 most common destination from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
- Net job flow: 3 to The Villages, FL

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#10. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Started a new job in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 28
--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL in Q1 2021: 33
--- #37 (tie) most common destination from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
- Net job flow: 5 to The Villages, FL

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#9. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 29
--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 35
--- #24 (tie) most common destination from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 6 to The Villages, FL

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#8. Gainesville, FL

- Started a new job in Gainesville, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 39
--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Gainesville, FL in Q1 2021: 40
--- #17 most common destination from Gainesville, FL
- Net job flow: 1 to The Villages, FL

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#7. Homosassa Springs, FL

- Started a new job in Homosassa Springs, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 40
--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Homosassa Springs, FL in Q1 2021: 42
--- #8 most common destination from Homosassa Springs, FL
- Net job flow: 2 to The Villages, FL

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#6. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

- Started a new job in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 43
--- 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL in Q1 2021: 63
--- #26 most common destination from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
- Net job flow: 20 to The Villages, FL

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#5. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 81
--- 6.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 95
--- #41 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 14 to The Villages, FL

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 89
--- 6.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 107
--- #54 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 18 to The Villages, FL

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ocala, FL

- Started a new job in Ocala, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 161
--- 12.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Ocala, FL in Q1 2021: 177
--- #5 most common destination from Ocala, FL
- Net job flow: 16 to The Villages, FL

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#2. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 193
--- 14.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 212
--- #26 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 19 to The Villages, FL

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#1. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 342
--- 25.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 389
--- #18 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 47 to The Villages, FL

