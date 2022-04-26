Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Williamsport are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Williamsport, PA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Williamsport, PA in the first quarter of 2021.

#15. Lebanon, PA

- Started a new job in Lebanon, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Lebanon, PA in Q1 2021: 7

--- #13 (tie) most common destination from Lebanon, PA

- Net job flow: 4 to Lebanon, PA

#14. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

- Started a new job in Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH in Q1 2021: 0

--- #31 most common destination from Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

- Net job flow: 11 to Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 12

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 19

--- #187 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 7 to Williamsport, PA

#12. East Stroudsburg, PA

- Started a new job in East Stroudsburg, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from East Stroudsburg, PA in Q1 2021: 8

--- #10 most common destination from East Stroudsburg, PA

- Net job flow: 5 to East Stroudsburg, PA

#11. Reading, PA

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 20

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 37

--- #16 most common destination from Reading, PA

- Net job flow: 17 to Williamsport, PA

#10. Altoona, PA

- Started a new job in Altoona, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 23

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Altoona, PA in Q1 2021: 19

--- #11 most common destination from Altoona, PA

- Net job flow: 4 to Altoona, PA

#9. State College, PA

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 26

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 33

--- #9 most common destination from State College, PA

- Net job flow: 7 to Williamsport, PA

#8. Lancaster, PA

- Started a new job in Lancaster, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 33

--- 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Lancaster, PA in Q1 2021: 28

--- #16 most common destination from Lancaster, PA

- Net job flow: 5 to Lancaster, PA

#7. York-Hanover, PA

- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 37

--- 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 34

--- #16 most common destination from York-Hanover, PA

- Net job flow: 3 to York-Hanover, PA

#6. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

- Started a new job in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 55

--- 5.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ in Q1 2021: 55

--- #15 most common destination from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

- Net job flow: 0 to Williamsport, PA

#5. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

- Started a new job in Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 61

--- 6.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA in Q1 2021: 46

--- #3 most common destination from Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

- Net job flow: 15 to Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

#4. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

- Started a new job in Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 71

--- 7.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA in Q1 2021: 71

--- #16 (tie) most common destination from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

- Net job flow: 0 to Williamsport, PA

#3. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 89

--- 9.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 64

--- #11 most common destination from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

- Net job flow: 25 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

#2. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 143

--- 15.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 124

--- #18 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA

- Net job flow: 19 to Pittsburgh, PA

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 159

--- 16.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 132

--- #28 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 27 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

