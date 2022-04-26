ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Sioux Falls are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Seabear70// Wikimedia

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Sioux Falls, SD found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Sioux Falls, SD in the first quarter of 2021.

Kim Schuster // Flickr

#15. Rochester, MN

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 2
--- #14 most common destination from Rochester, MN
- Net job flow: 8 to Rochester, MN

Canva

#14. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Started a new job in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN in Q1 2021: 0
--- #120 most common destination from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
- Net job flow: 10 to Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

McGhiever // Wikicommons

#13. St. Cloud, MN

- Started a new job in St. Cloud, MN from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 12
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from St. Cloud, MN in Q1 2021: 1
--- #7 most common destination from St. Cloud, MN
- Net job flow: 11 to St. Cloud, MN

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#12. Lincoln, NE

- Started a new job in Lincoln, NE from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 13
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Lincoln, NE in Q1 2021: 12
--- #16 most common destination from Lincoln, NE
- Net job flow: 1 to Lincoln, NE

skeeze // Pixabay

#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 16
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 8
--- #176 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 8 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#10. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 22
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 11
--- #139 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 11 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr

#9. Fargo, ND-MN

- Started a new job in Fargo, ND-MN from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 28
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Fargo, ND-MN in Q1 2021: 18
--- #6 most common destination from Fargo, ND-MN
- Net job flow: 10 to Fargo, ND-MN

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

- Started a new job in Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 28
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA in Q1 2021: 20
--- #15 most common destination from Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
- Net job flow: 8 to Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 29
--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 27
--- #76 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 2 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

DPPed// Wikimedia

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 29
--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 30
--- #122 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 1 to Sioux Falls, SD

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 35
--- 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 15
--- #145 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 20 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#4. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

- Started a new job in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 44
--- 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA in Q1 2021: 48
--- #19 most common destination from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Net job flow: 4 to Sioux Falls, SD

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#3. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 86
--- 7.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 97
--- #26 most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
- Net job flow: 11 to Sioux Falls, SD

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#2. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 92
--- 8.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 85
--- #4 most common destination from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
- Net job flow: 7 to Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

tochichi//Wikicommons

#1. Rapid City, SD

- Started a new job in Rapid City, SD from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 289
--- 26.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Rapid City, SD in Q1 2021: 247
--- #1 most common destination from Rapid City, SD
- Net job flow: 42 to Rapid City, SD

Community Policy