Metros where people in Sebastian are getting new jobs

 2 days ago

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Sebastian are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in the first quarter of 2021.

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#18. Punta Gorda, FL

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 10
--- #21 (tie) most common destination from Punta Gorda, FL
- Net job flow: 0 to Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#17. Sebring-Avon Park, FL

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 11
--- #13 most common destination from Sebring-Avon Park, FL
- Net job flow: 1 to Sebring-Avon Park, FL

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#16. Gainesville, FL

- Started a new job in Gainesville, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Gainesville, FL in Q1 2021: 14
--- #30 most common destination from Gainesville, FL
- Net job flow: 1 to Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ocala, FL

- Started a new job in Ocala, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Ocala, FL in Q1 2021: 10
--- #26 most common destination from Ocala, FL
- Net job flow: 3 to Ocala, FL

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 7
--- #200 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 7 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Started a new job in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL in Q1 2021: 14
--- #64 most common destination from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL
- Net job flow: 1 to Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#12. Tallahassee, FL

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 11
--- #43 most common destination from Tallahassee, FL
- Net job flow: 5 to Tallahassee, FL

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#11. Naples-Marco Island, FL

- Started a new job in Naples-Marco Island, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 20
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Naples-Marco Island, FL in Q1 2021: 19
--- #25 most common destination from Naples-Marco Island, FL
- Net job flow: 1 to Naples-Marco Island, FL

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#10. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 30
--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 32
--- #22 (tie) most common destination from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 2 to Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#9. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Started a new job in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 41
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL in Q1 2021: 38
--- #27 most common destination from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
- Net job flow: 3 to Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#8. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

- Started a new job in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 47
--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL in Q1 2021: 42
--- #24 most common destination from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
- Net job flow: 5 to Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#7. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Started a new job in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 54
--- 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL in Q1 2021: 50
--- #24 most common destination from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
- Net job flow: 4 to North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#6. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 65
--- 3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 116
--- #48 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 51 to Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 159
--- 9.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 147
--- #30 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 12 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#4. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Started a new job in Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 174
--- 9.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL in Q1 2021: 163
--- #7 most common destination from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
- Net job flow: 11 to Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#3. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 222
--- 12.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 192
--- #23 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 30 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#2. Port St. Lucie, FL

- Started a new job in Port St. Lucie, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 283
--- 16.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Port St. Lucie, FL in Q1 2021: 269
--- #3 most common destination from Port St. Lucie, FL
- Net job flow: 14 to Port St. Lucie, FL

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 363
--- 20.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 370
--- #22 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 7 to Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

