Hobart honors student-athletes at annual Block H dinner
By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
2 days ago
The Hobart College Athletic Department and the Statesmen Athletic Association honored the top student-athletes of 2021-22 at the annual Block H Awards dinner Monday. Senior football linebacker Emmett Forde (Catholic Memorial/South Boston, Mass.) and senior lacrosse attackman Ryan Archer (Jamesville-DeWitt/Syracuse, N.Y.) were presented with the Francis L. “Babe” Kraus ’24 Memorial...
Utica-Notre Dame High School graduate and Utica University golfer Joe Miga earned the Empire 8 Conference’s player of the week honor. Miga, who is from Clinton, earned the honor Monday, the conference announced. Miga was medalist of Utica’s dual match against Hamilton College over the weekend, carding a score...
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Sports Writers Association released its Class AA and Class A Boys Basketball All-State teams on Wednesday morning. Four Corning players were recognized in addition to Horseheads and Ithaca athletes. Class AA. Fifth Team. Jackson Casey (Corning) - 11.1 ppg. Ninth Team. Isaiah...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another Buffalo women’s basketball player will join Felisha Legette-Jack at Syracuse. On Tuesday, Legette-Jack received a commitment from her former star guard Dyaisha Fair, who announced that she would follow her coach and transfer to Syracuse. She announced her destination on Twitter. Fair revealed her...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball season tickets are now on sale for the first year of Felisha Legette-Jack’s coaching reign, the school announced Tuesday. General admission season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign starts at $99 per seat, while reserved courtside seating begins at $200. The most expensive package is first row courtside seating, listed at $250 per seat.
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 31. Cloudy; rain or snow shower possible. Five-day forecast. CRAFTING DRINKS: “A BEER FOR EVERY PALATE”: A quick glance at a map of the Finger Lakes shows Hector, a town on the east side of Seneca Lake, at what could be called the geographic center of the region. It seems appropriate that this town in the very heart of the Finger Lakes is the birthplace of Lucky Hare Brewing. At Lucky Hare, they like to say they make “a beer for every palate.” That’s typically about 80 different beers a year. (Video) (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Students of Solvay High School celebrated Saturday evening at their junior prom. The event was held at Traditions at the Links in East Syracuse. We hope you enjoy the photos captured at the event, taken by contributing photographer Patrick Hull. Syracuse.com will be sending photographers to many Central New York...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- James Walker started competitive swimming around age 9, and by the time he was a junior at Liverpool he had developed under a long string of coaches. Many of them were of the high-volume variety, coaches who took a blast-away approach to the sport and buried their pupils under long-distance training.
(WSYR-TV) — Hair beads will be allowed in New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) for the time being thanks to a unanimous vote which put a moratorium on the rule banning such headwear. NYSPHSAA announced the decision in a press release Tuesday. “Hair adornments, including beads, may be worn provided they are […]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Monsignor Farrell bounced back from a tough loss last week to CHSAA A division rival Kennedy (6-5) by handling St. Peter’s, 10-2, Tuesday evening in a non-league lacrosse game, held at the Eagles’ Norman F. Swanton Field at the Harry P. Doherty Athletic Complex, in New Brighton.
FL1 Radio is live from Wayne HS for Girls Varsity Lacrosse on Wednesday! The Wayne Eagles welcome the Geneva Panthers for a Finger Lakes battle. Join Ted Baker and Nate Sharman live from Wayne HS for all the action! Pre-game coverage begins at 6:20 with Opening Draw scheduled for 6:30.
We welcome Luke Shofner to the show, following up on his win at the Spring Explosion Team Derby. Shofner ran with Chad Weir, Chase Timmons, Chris Smith. Seneca Falls, NY native Zach Herman will be dropping by, talking about his team efforts with Freddy White and Patrick Delles as we head toward a busy summer schedule.
Colin Skermont tossed a no-hitter for Whitesboro in a 3-0 win at home Monday against Utica Proctor, the Warriors’ Tri-Valley League opener. Skermont walked two and hit a batter but allowed no hits or runs in seven innings. He’s now 2-0 this season. The Warriors scored one in...
(Atlantic) The Atlantic archery club is competing this weekend at the NASP US Western Nationals in Utah. The Trojans qualified by shooting a team score of 3,381 and winning the state tourney. Cooper Jipsen and Connor Johnson were named to the Bullseye All-State Team, and Jipsen earned a spot on the 3D All-State Squad. Jipsen says, “I started in sixth grade kind of as a thing to have fun with my friends. In middle school I didn’t take it too serious, I was in the top five or top ten every tournament once I got to eighth grade and ended up placing 6th at state my eighth grade year and went down to Louisville, KY for Nationals. That was kind of a big deal and set the tone for high school. I got to be really serious and the first tournament of my freshman year I popped off a 294 which was a new school record and that opened my eyes that I needed to concentrate and focus. I ended up staying right around 285 and higher all year and had a couple of good tournaments here and there.”
The Rome Free Academy softball team bounced back from Monday’s 12-inning loss with a sweep of Tuesday doubleheader at home against Utica Proctor, 5-0 and 10-3, in Tri-Valley League play. “Huge,” said RFA head coach Jerry Closinski after the pair of wins at Kost Field. “We’re 3-1 in the...
The Rochester Red Wings blasted four home runs and overcame a seven-run deficit to defeat the Syracuse Mets, 10-9, in the series opener at Frontier Field on Tuesday night. Luis Garcia went 4-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers, including the go-ahead home run in the eighth. Two batters earlier, Tres Barrera crushed a solo shot to left that tied the game at 8-8.
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.
Comments / 0