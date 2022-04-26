Hobart honors student-athletes at annual Block H dinner

(Atlantic) The Atlantic archery club is competing this weekend at the NASP US Western Nationals in Utah. The Trojans qualified by shooting a team score of 3,381 and winning the state tourney. Cooper Jipsen and Connor Johnson were named to the Bullseye All-State Team, and Jipsen earned a spot on the 3D All-State Squad. Jipsen says, “I started in sixth grade kind of as a thing to have fun with my friends. In middle school I didn’t take it too serious, I was in the top five or top ten every tournament once I got to eighth grade and ended up placing 6th at state my eighth grade year and went down to Louisville, KY for Nationals. That was kind of a big deal and set the tone for high school. I got to be really serious and the first tournament of my freshman year I popped off a 294 which was a new school record and that opened my eyes that I needed to concentrate and focus. I ended up staying right around 285 and higher all year and had a couple of good tournaments here and there.”

