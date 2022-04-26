ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Alzheimer's Association of Florida Hosted Virtual Town Hall Detailing Research Progress

sarasotamagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, April 25, the Alzheimer's Association of Florida hosted a virtual event featuring guest speakers Jennifer Pollack, Alzheimer's Association...

www.sarasotamagazine.com

The Independent

What is Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a controversial piece of legislation aimed at restricting schools in the Sunshine State from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, with teachers opening themselves up to lawsuits should they fail to comply.Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics but formally known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, the text of the legislation states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade]” or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or...
POLITICS
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Links: Festival go-ers turn to IV treatments for hydration

Live Well Clinic in La Quinta is offering IV treatments for festival-goers to hydrate before heading out and standing in the sun. Every year during festival season, Live Well Clinic caters its services to those attending the festival who need an IV bag. Each IV bag contains different ingredients such as minerals, vitamin c, all The post Local Links: Festival go-ers turn to IV treatments for hydration appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
Florida Phoenix

Democrats want special session expanded to consider protections for renters

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A group of legislative Democrats have asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to expand the call of his special session on property insurance to consider protections for renters beleaguered by skyrocketing rents. “In the interest of saving taxpayer dollars, we are calling on you today to expand the call for this special session to include legislation that […] The post Democrats want special session expanded to consider protections for renters appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WTAJ

In NYC, ads for jobs will have to say what they pay

NEW YORK (AP) — Help wanted. The job: putting one of the nation’s most far-reaching salary disclosure laws into practice. Location: New York City. Just four months ago, city lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to require many ads for jobs in the nation’s most populous city to include salary ranges, in the name of giving job applicants […]
POLITICS

