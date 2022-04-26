Illinois Football: Depth takes a hit as Illini linebacker enters transfer portal

The wait is finally over. After a long few weeks where UNC fans were teased by the idea of five-star recruit G.G. Jackson committing to the Tar Heels, the power forward ended his recruitment on Wednesday by pledging his commitment to the program. Hubert Davis and his staff have now landed the No. 1 player in the 2023 class to pair with fellow five-star guard Simeon Wilcher. It’s a great start for Davis who is coming off a run to the Final Four and will return four of those five starters. The future is certainly bright and now the Tar Heels will look to build on this. Following the commitment, there was plenty of reaction to the Tar Heels landing Jackson ranging from players to staff members, fans, and even the media. It’s a big moment for Davis and the Tar Heels, so we decided to take some of the best reactions we saw and put them together into one article. See the reactions below: Former player and current staff member Brandon Robinsonhttps://twitter.com/BRob_4/status/1519394602071040003Jon Rothsteinhttps://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1519395161767391232BDahthttps://twitter.com/BDAHT/status/1519395708775931904Tate Frazierhttps://twitter.com/tatefrazier/status/1519393480337883136Jeff Borzellohttps://twitter.com/jeffborzello/status/1519393573636124672Armando Bacothttps://twitter.com/iget_buckets35/status/1519394545942863872UNC Basketball Twitter accounthttps://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball/status/1519393639079854083Caleb Lovehttps://twitter.com/caleb2love/status/151940284467107430511

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO