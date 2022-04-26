Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Reading are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Reading, PA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Reading, PA in the first quarter of 2021.

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- #262 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 0 to Reading, PA

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 7

--- #107 (tie) most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Net job flow: 5 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 1

--- #142 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 11 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#27. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 13

--- #154 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 1 to Reading, PA

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#26. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 8

--- #128 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 5 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#25. Salisbury, MD-DE

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 6

--- #11 (tie) most common destination from Salisbury, MD-DE

- Net job flow: 7 to Salisbury, MD-DE

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#24. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 5

--- #141 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 9 to Jacksonville, FL

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#23. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 8

--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 7 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

skeeze // Pixabay

#22. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 8

--- #176 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 8 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 9

--- #178 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 8 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 12

--- #148 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 5 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Altoona, PA

- Started a new job in Altoona, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Altoona, PA in Q1 2021: 11

--- #15 most common destination from Altoona, PA

- Net job flow: 7 to Altoona, PA

Pixabay

#18. Gettysburg, PA

- Started a new job in Gettysburg, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Gettysburg, PA in Q1 2021: 15

--- #10 most common destination from Gettysburg, PA

- Net job flow: 5 to Gettysburg, PA

pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Erie, PA

- Started a new job in Erie, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Erie, PA in Q1 2021: 19

--- #13 most common destination from Erie, PA

- Net job flow: 3 to Erie, PA

Wikicommons

#16. State College, PA

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 16

--- #11 (tie) most common destination from State College, PA

- Net job flow: 6 to State College, PA

Famartin // Wikicommons

#15. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 23

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 28

--- #61 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Net job flow: 5 to Reading, PA

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

- Started a new job in Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 23

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA in Q1 2021: 27

--- #10 most common destination from Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

- Net job flow: 4 to Reading, PA

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 31

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 23

--- #102 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 8 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia

#12. Williamsport, PA

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 37

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 20

--- #7 most common destination from Williamsport, PA

- Net job flow: 17 to Williamsport, PA

jmd41280 // Flickr

#11. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA

- Started a new job in Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 41

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA in Q1 2021: 50

--- #12 most common destination from Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA

- Net job flow: 9 to Reading, PA

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#10. East Stroudsburg, PA

- Started a new job in East Stroudsburg, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 45

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from East Stroudsburg, PA in Q1 2021: 52

--- #8 most common destination from East Stroudsburg, PA

- Net job flow: 7 to Reading, PA

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#9. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 107

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 187

--- #62 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 80 to Reading, PA

Pixabay

#8. Lebanon, PA

- Started a new job in Lebanon, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 180

--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Lebanon, PA in Q1 2021: 154

--- #3 most common destination from Lebanon, PA

- Net job flow: 26 to Lebanon, PA

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#7. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 193

--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 236

--- #14 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA

- Net job flow: 43 to Reading, PA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#6. York-Hanover, PA

- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 195

--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 195

--- #9 most common destination from York-Hanover, PA

- Net job flow: 0 to Reading, PA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 205

--- 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 183

--- #6 most common destination from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

- Net job flow: 22 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#4. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

- Started a new job in Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 338

--- 7.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA in Q1 2021: 336

--- #7 most common destination from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

- Net job flow: 2 to Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lancaster, PA

- Started a new job in Lancaster, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 468

--- 10.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Lancaster, PA in Q1 2021: 379

--- #3 most common destination from Lancaster, PA

- Net job flow: 89 to Lancaster, PA

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

- Started a new job in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 570

--- 12.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ in Q1 2021: 538

--- #4 most common destination from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

- Net job flow: 32 to Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 1,344

--- 30.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 1,397

--- #6 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 53 to Reading, PA

