Metros where people in Salt Lake City are getting new jobs

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Salt Lake City, UT found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Salt Lake City, UT in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0fKW3G4e00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#30. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 33
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 90
--- #41 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Net job flow: 57 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW3G4e00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 34
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 32
--- #86 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 2 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0fKW3G4e00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#28. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 34
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 20
--- #33 most common destination from El Paso, TX
- Net job flow: 14 to El Paso, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0fKW3G4e00
Pixabay

#27. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 38
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 78
--- #45 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Net job flow: 40 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0fKW3G4e00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#26. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 39
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 31
--- #63 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 8 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0fKW3G4e00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 40
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 64
--- #55 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Net job flow: 24 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0fKW3G4e00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#24. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 42
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 104
--- #81 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 62 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0fKW3G4e00
Pixabay

#23. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 44
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 65
--- #53 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
- Net job flow: 21 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0fKW3G4e00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#22. Reno, NV

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 45
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 56
--- #13 most common destination from Reno, NV
- Net job flow: 11 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW3G4e00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 52
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 55
--- #72 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 3 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ1dy_0fKW3G4e00
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#20. Idaho Falls, ID

- Started a new job in Idaho Falls, ID from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 55
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Idaho Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 63
--- #5 most common destination from Idaho Falls, ID
- Net job flow: 8 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0fKW3G4e00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#19. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 65
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 186
--- #43 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- Net job flow: 121 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0fKW3G4e00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#18. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 74
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 122
--- #39 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 48 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW3G4e00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 76
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 103
--- #78 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 27 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0fKW3G4e00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#16. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 76
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 118
--- #29 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Net job flow: 42 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW3G4e00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 90
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 163
--- #65 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 73 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW3G4e00
skeeze // Pixabay

#14. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 100
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 182
--- #58 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 82 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0fKW3G4e00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#13. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 101
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 127
--- #27 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Net job flow: 26 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW3G4e00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 111
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 114
--- #60 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 3 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0fKW3G4e00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#11. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 121
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 134
--- #10 most common destination from Boise City, ID
- Net job flow: 13 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0fKW3G4e00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 129
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 194
--- #27 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 65 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0fKW3G4e00
Public Domain

#9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 143
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 198
--- #28 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 55 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW3G4e00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 158
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 151
--- #58 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 7 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0fKW3G4e00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#7. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 163
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 209
--- #15 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Net job flow: 46 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW3G4e00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 218
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 433
--- #31 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 215 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW3G4e00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 295
--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 277
--- #19 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 18 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0fKW3G4e00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Logan, UT-ID

- Started a new job in Logan, UT-ID from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 517
--- 3.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Logan, UT-ID in Q1 2021: 468
--- #0 most common destination from Logan, UT-ID
- Net job flow: 49 to Logan, UT-ID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0fKW3G4e00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#3. St. George, UT

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 622
--- 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 633
--- #0 most common destination from St. George, UT
- Net job flow: 11 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0fKW3G4e00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ogden-Clearfield, UT

- Started a new job in Ogden-Clearfield, UT from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 3,832
--- 27.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Ogden-Clearfield, UT in Q1 2021: 3,894
--- #0 most common destination from Ogden-Clearfield, UT
- Net job flow: 62 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0fKW3G4e00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Provo-Orem, UT

- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 4,882
--- 35.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 4,482
--- #0 most common destination from Provo-Orem, UT
- Net job flow: 400 to Provo-Orem, UT

LOUISIANA STATE
