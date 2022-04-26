ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Trenton are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

Metros where people in Trenton are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Trenton-Princeton, NJ found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in the first quarter of 2021.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 10
--- #156 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 3 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

spablab // Flickr

#29. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 13
--- #39 most common destination from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
- Net job flow: 0 to Trenton-Princeton, NJ

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 13
--- #29 (tie) most common destination from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Net job flow: 0 to Trenton-Princeton, NJ

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#27. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

- Started a new job in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT in Q1 2021: 16
--- #32 most common destination from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
- Net job flow: 3 to Trenton-Princeton, NJ

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lancaster, PA

- Started a new job in Lancaster, PA from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Lancaster, PA in Q1 2021: 11
--- #20 most common destination from Lancaster, PA
- Net job flow: 6 to Lancaster, PA

Famartin // Wikicommons

#25. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 18
--- #75 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
- Net job flow: 1 to Trenton-Princeton, NJ

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#24. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 6
--- #73 (tie) most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC
- Net job flow: 11 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

DPPed// Wikimedia

#23. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 6
--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 12 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#22. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

- Started a new job in Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA in Q1 2021: 15
--- #30 most common destination from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
- Net job flow: 3 to Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 8
--- #111 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 10 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#20. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 19
--- #78 (tie) most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- Net job flow: 1 to Trenton-Princeton, NJ

JoshE3 // Wikicommons

#19. Ocean City, NJ

- Started a new job in Ocean City, NJ from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Ocean City, NJ in Q1 2021: 19
--- #4 most common destination from Ocean City, NJ
- Net job flow: 1 to Trenton-Princeton, NJ

skeeze // Pixabay

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 14
--- #160 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 5 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 17
--- #143 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 4 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 24
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 8
--- #108 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 16 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#15. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 24
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 8
--- #94 (tie) most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 16 to Jacksonville, FL

Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

- Started a new job in Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 25
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY in Q1 2021: 19
--- #27 most common destination from Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
- Net job flow: 6 to Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#13. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 10
--- #87 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 17 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 29
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 17
--- #105 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 12 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 31
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 10
--- #131 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 21 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 37
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 13
--- #139 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 24 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 40
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 13
--- #83 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 27 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 47
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 50
--- #75 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 3 to Trenton-Princeton, NJ

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 48
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 46
--- #51 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Net job flow: 2 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#6. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 50
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 25
--- #42 (tie) most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA
- Net job flow: 25 to Pittsburgh, PA

Smallbones // Wikicommons

#5. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ

- Started a new job in Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 64
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 63
--- #3 most common destination from Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ
- Net job flow: 1 to Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

- Started a new job in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 67
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ in Q1 2021: 69
--- #13 most common destination from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
- Net job flow: 2 to Trenton-Princeton, NJ

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#3. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ

- Started a new job in Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 77
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ in Q1 2021: 87
--- #4 most common destination from Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Net job flow: 10 to Trenton-Princeton, NJ

f11photo // Shutterstock

#2. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 1,558
--- 24.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 1,536
--- #4 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- Net job flow: 22 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 3,699
--- 57.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 4,052
--- #1 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 353 to Trenton-Princeton, NJ

