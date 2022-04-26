ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Rochester are getting new jobs

Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Rochester are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Rochester, NY found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Rochester, NY in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0fKW3DQT00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#30. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT

- Started a new job in Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 24
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT in Q1 2021: 21
--- #25 most common destination from Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
- Net job flow: 3 to Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0fKW3DQT00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#29. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

- Started a new job in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 25
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT in Q1 2021: 35
--- #20 (tie) most common destination from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
- Net job flow: 10 to Rochester, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW3DQT00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#28. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 26
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 51
--- #126 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 25 to Rochester, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0fKW3DQT00
Public Domain

#27. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 23
--- #79 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 4 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW3DQT00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#26. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 29
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 22
--- #122 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 7 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW3DQT00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 29
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 27
--- #163 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 2 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6Mkx_0fKW3DQT00
JBC3 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Glens Falls, NY

- Started a new job in Glens Falls, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 31
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Glens Falls, NY in Q1 2021: 43
--- #4 most common destination from Glens Falls, NY
- Net job flow: 12 to Rochester, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0fKW3DQT00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#23. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 32
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 30
--- #59 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA
- Net job flow: 2 to Pittsburgh, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0fKW3DQT00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#22. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 39
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 14
--- #46 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC
- Net job flow: 25 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0fKW3DQT00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 39
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 24
--- #70 (tie) most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 15 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0fKW3DQT00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 41
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 22
--- #60 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 19 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0fKW3DQT00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#19. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 45
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 14
--- #62 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 31 to Jacksonville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aj4vU_0fKW3DQT00
Daniel Case // Wikicommons

#18. Kingston, NY

- Started a new job in Kingston, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 47
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Kingston, NY in Q1 2021: 47
--- #4 most common destination from Kingston, NY
- Net job flow: 0 to Rochester, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW3DQT00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 49
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 40
--- #101 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 9 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW3DQT00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#16. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 52
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 40
--- #75 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 12 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0fKW3DQT00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 53
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 47
--- #69 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 6 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW3DQT00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#14. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 56
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 28
--- #55 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 28 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CguGK_0fKW3DQT00
Public Domain

#13. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 56
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 54
--- #3 most common destination from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
- Net job flow: 2 to Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW3DQT00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 57
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 36
--- #68 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 21 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0fKW3DQT00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 71
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 67
--- #52 (tie) most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- Net job flow: 4 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0fKW3DQT00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 89
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 67
--- #33 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Net job flow: 22 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L6Yl_0fKW3DQT00
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#9. Ithaca, NY

- Started a new job in Ithaca, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 95
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Ithaca, NY in Q1 2021: 84
--- #2 most common destination from Ithaca, NY
- Net job flow: 11 to Ithaca, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChiWu_0fKW3DQT00
Stilfehler // Wikicommons

#8. Elmira, NY

- Started a new job in Elmira, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 102
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Elmira, NY in Q1 2021: 99
--- #1 most common destination from Elmira, NY
- Net job flow: 3 to Elmira, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HL0bu_0fKW3DQT00
Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY

- Started a new job in Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 108
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY in Q1 2021: 133
--- #5 most common destination from Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY
- Net job flow: 25 to Rochester, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imJ8R_0fKW3DQT00
Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Utica-Rome, NY

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 126
--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 145
--- #4 most common destination from Utica-Rome, NY
- Net job flow: 19 to Rochester, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkJ5f_0fKW3DQT00
waitscm // Flickr

#5. Binghamton, NY

- Started a new job in Binghamton, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 169
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Binghamton, NY in Q1 2021: 169
--- #3 most common destination from Binghamton, NY
- Net job flow: 0 to Rochester, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0fKW3DQT00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#4. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Started a new job in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 519
--- 7.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY in Q1 2021: 431
--- #2 most common destination from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
- Net job flow: 88 to Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsWuM_0fKW3DQT00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Syracuse, NY

- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 897
--- 12.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 743
--- #1 most common destination from Syracuse, NY
- Net job flow: 154 to Syracuse, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abLLF_0fKW3DQT00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

- Started a new job in Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 1,515
--- 20.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY in Q1 2021: 1,464
--- #1 most common destination from Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
- Net job flow: 51 to Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW3DQT00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 2,159
--- 29.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 2,051
--- #4 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 108 to New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

