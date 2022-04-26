ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Metros where people in Terre Haute are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhmFx_0fKW3AmI00
Yipdw // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Terre Haute are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Terre Haute, IN found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Terre Haute, IN in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2gON_0fKW3AmI00
Michael // Wikimedia Comons

#17. Kankakee, IL

- Started a new job in Kankakee, IL from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Kankakee, IL in Q1 2021: 3
--- #14 (tie) most common destination from Kankakee, IL
- Net job flow: 10 to Kankakee, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0fKW3AmI00
Canva

#16. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Started a new job in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN in Q1 2021: 8
--- #104 (tie) most common destination from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
- Net job flow: 5 to Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0fKW3AmI00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#15. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 6
--- #96 (tie) most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
- Net job flow: 8 to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0fKW3AmI00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. St. Louis, MO-IL

- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 17
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 9
--- #85 (tie) most common destination from St. Louis, MO-IL
- Net job flow: 8 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLUts_0fKW3AmI00
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Kokomo, IN

- Started a new job in Kokomo, IN from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 18
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Kokomo, IN in Q1 2021: 13
--- #10 most common destination from Kokomo, IN
- Net job flow: 5 to Kokomo, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0fKW3AmI00
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Muncie, IN

- Started a new job in Muncie, IN from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 20
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Muncie, IN in Q1 2021: 23
--- #11 (tie) most common destination from Muncie, IN
- Net job flow: 3 to Terre Haute, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwFDS_0fKW3AmI00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Elkhart-Goshen, IN

- Started a new job in Elkhart-Goshen, IN from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 21
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Elkhart-Goshen, IN in Q1 2021: 18
--- #17 (tie) most common destination from Elkhart-Goshen, IN
- Net job flow: 3 to Elkhart-Goshen, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CawGl_0fKW3AmI00
Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Michigan City-La Porte, IN

- Started a new job in Michigan City-La Porte, IN from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 25
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Michigan City-La Porte, IN in Q1 2021: 19
--- #7 most common destination from Michigan City-La Porte, IN
- Net job flow: 6 to Michigan City-La Porte, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8Hdc_0fKW3AmI00
12019 // Pixabay

#9. Columbus, IN

- Started a new job in Columbus, IN from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 28
--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Columbus, IN in Q1 2021: 23
--- #9 most common destination from Columbus, IN
- Net job flow: 5 to Columbus, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UigZu_0fKW3AmI00
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#8. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 44
--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 27
--- #13 most common destination from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI
- Net job flow: 17 to South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0fKW3AmI00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Fort Wayne, IN

- Started a new job in Fort Wayne, IN from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 50
--- 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Fort Wayne, IN in Q1 2021: 35
--- #13 (tie) most common destination from Fort Wayne, IN
- Net job flow: 15 to Fort Wayne, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0fKW3AmI00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#6. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

- Started a new job in Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 56
--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN in Q1 2021: 55
--- #24 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
- Net job flow: 1 to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWqq1_0fKW3AmI00
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN

- Started a new job in Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 61
--- 3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN in Q1 2021: 60
--- #8 (tie) most common destination from Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN
- Net job flow: 1 to Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0fKW3AmI00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bloomington, IN

- Started a new job in Bloomington, IN from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 82
--- 5.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Bloomington, IN in Q1 2021: 69
--- #4 most common destination from Bloomington, IN
- Net job flow: 13 to Bloomington, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpsFD_0fKW3AmI00
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Evansville, IN-KY

- Started a new job in Evansville, IN-KY from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 119
--- 7.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Evansville, IN-KY in Q1 2021: 122
--- #6 most common destination from Evansville, IN-KY
- Net job flow: 3 to Terre Haute, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW3AmI00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 119
--- 7.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 123
--- #57 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 4 to Terre Haute, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0fKW3AmI00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 734
--- 45.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 705
--- #10 most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
- Net job flow: 29 to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

