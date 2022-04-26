Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Metros where people in Shreveport are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Most common jobs in Shreveport

f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 13

--- #183 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 3 to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#27. Mobile, AL

- Started a new job in Mobile, AL from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Mobile, AL in Q1 2021: 19

--- #43 most common destination from Mobile, AL

- Net job flow: 9 to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Started a new job in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL in Q1 2021: 6

--- #81 (tie) most common destination from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Net job flow: 5 to Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

Wikimedia

#25. Oklahoma City, OK

- Started a new job in Oklahoma City, OK from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Oklahoma City, OK in Q1 2021: 26

--- #66 (tie) most common destination from Oklahoma City, OK

- Net job flow: 15 to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#24. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 5

--- #164 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 6 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Shreveport

DPPed// Wikimedia

#23. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 7

--- #212 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 5 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#22. Tulsa, OK

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 8

--- #44 most common destination from Tulsa, OK

- Net job flow: 5 to Tulsa, OK

Public Domain

#21. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

- Started a new job in Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX in Q1 2021: 16

--- #26 most common destination from Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

- Net job flow: 3 to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#20. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 7

--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 8 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 10

--- #121 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 6 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week

SG Arts // Shutterstock

#18. Midland, TX

- Started a new job in Midland, TX from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Midland, TX in Q1 2021: 10

--- #29 most common destination from Midland, TX

- Net job flow: 6 to Midland, TX

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 13

--- #150 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 6

--- #144 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 12 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 15

--- #170 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 4 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Pixabay

#14. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 27

--- #74 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 5 to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

You may also like: Closest national parks to Shreveport

Pixabay

#13. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 24

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 18

--- #65 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Net job flow: 6 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Tyler, TX

- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 31

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 19

--- #7 (tie) most common destination from Tyler, TX

- Net job flow: 12 to Tyler, TX

Richard David Ramsey // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hammond, LA

- Started a new job in Hammond, LA from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 37

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Hammond, LA in Q1 2021: 43

--- #5 most common destination from Hammond, LA

- Net job flow: 6 to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#10. Longview, TX

- Started a new job in Longview, TX from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 79

--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Longview, TX in Q1 2021: 75

--- #5 most common destination from Longview, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to Longview, TX

Gaut.Chris // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Houma-Thibodaux, LA

- Started a new job in Houma-Thibodaux, LA from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 81

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Houma-Thibodaux, LA in Q1 2021: 46

--- #5 most common destination from Houma-Thibodaux, LA

- Net job flow: 35 to Houma-Thibodaux, LA

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Shreveport

Patrick Feller//Flickr

#8. Lake Charles, LA

- Started a new job in Lake Charles, LA from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 119

--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Lake Charles, LA in Q1 2021: 117

--- #6 most common destination from Lake Charles, LA

- Net job flow: 2 to Lake Charles, LA

Robinaire // Wikimedia

#7. Alexandria, LA

- Started a new job in Alexandria, LA from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 136

--- 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Alexandria, LA in Q1 2021: 144

--- #4 most common destination from Alexandria, LA

- Net job flow: 8 to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

skeeze // Pixabay

#6. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 166

--- 5.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 162

--- #44 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#5. Lafayette, LA

- Started a new job in Lafayette, LA from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 187

--- 6.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Lafayette, LA in Q1 2021: 223

--- #6 most common destination from Lafayette, LA

- Net job flow: 36 to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Canva

#4. Monroe, LA

- Started a new job in Monroe, LA from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 244

--- 8.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Monroe, LA in Q1 2021: 282

--- #1 most common destination from Monroe, LA

- Net job flow: 38 to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Shreveport that don't require a college degree

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#3. Baton Rouge, LA

- Started a new job in Baton Rouge, LA from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 360

--- 12.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Baton Rouge, LA in Q1 2021: 393

--- #6 most common destination from Baton Rouge, LA

- Net job flow: 33 to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 412

--- 14.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 171

--- #32 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 241 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#1. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Started a new job in New Orleans-Metairie, LA from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 442

--- 15.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from New Orleans-Metairie, LA in Q1 2021: 392

--- #5 most common destination from New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Net job flow: 50 to New Orleans-Metairie, LA