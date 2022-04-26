Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

Metros where people in Punta Gorda are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Punta Gorda, FL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Punta Gorda, FL in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 3

--- #237 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 7 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#19. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 10

--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 0 to Punta Gorda, FL

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 2

--- #221 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 9 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#17. Ocala, FL

- Started a new job in Ocala, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Ocala, FL in Q1 2021: 21

--- #27 (tie) most common destination from Ocala, FL

- Net job flow: 9 to Punta Gorda, FL

#16. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 4

--- #226 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 11 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#15. Sebring-Avon Park, FL

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 13

--- #11 most common destination from Sebring-Avon Park, FL

- Net job flow: 2 to Sebring-Avon Park, FL

#14. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Started a new job in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL in Q1 2021: 36

--- #60 most common destination from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Net job flow: 20 to Punta Gorda, FL

#13. Gainesville, FL

- Started a new job in Gainesville, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Gainesville, FL in Q1 2021: 14

--- #24 (tie) most common destination from Gainesville, FL

- Net job flow: 4 to Gainesville, FL

#12. Tallahassee, FL

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 91

--- #34 most common destination from Tallahassee, FL

- Net job flow: 71 to Punta Gorda, FL

#11. Port St. Lucie, FL

- Started a new job in Port St. Lucie, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 23

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Port St. Lucie, FL in Q1 2021: 22

--- #23 most common destination from Port St. Lucie, FL

- Net job flow: 1 to Port St. Lucie, FL

#10. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Started a new job in Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 23

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL in Q1 2021: 36

--- #34 most common destination from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Net job flow: 13 to Punta Gorda, FL

#9. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 27

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 21

--- #27 (tie) most common destination from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 6 to Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

#8. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 55

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 66

--- #57 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 11 to Punta Gorda, FL

#7. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

- Started a new job in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 62

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL in Q1 2021: 57

--- #19 most common destination from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

- Net job flow: 5 to Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

#6. Naples-Marco Island, FL

- Started a new job in Naples-Marco Island, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 78

--- 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Naples-Marco Island, FL in Q1 2021: 81

--- #10 most common destination from Naples-Marco Island, FL

- Net job flow: 3 to Punta Gorda, FL

#5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 169

--- 7.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 187

--- #27 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 18 to Punta Gorda, FL

#4. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Started a new job in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 296

--- 13.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL in Q1 2021: 294

--- #6 most common destination from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Net job flow: 2 to Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

#3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 320

--- 14.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 264

--- #26 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 56 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#2. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 380

--- 16.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 379

--- #19 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 1 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

#1. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Started a new job in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 443

--- 19.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL in Q1 2021: 475

--- #5 most common destination from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Net job flow: 32 to Punta Gorda, FL

