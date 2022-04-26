ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Punta Gorda are getting new jobs

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

Metros where people in Punta Gorda are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Punta Gorda, FL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Punta Gorda, FL in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW37DM00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 3
--- #237 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 7 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVkVW_0fKW37DM00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#19. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 10
--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 0 to Punta Gorda, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW37DM00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 2
--- #221 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 9 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsYdA_0fKW37DM00
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ocala, FL

- Started a new job in Ocala, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Ocala, FL in Q1 2021: 21
--- #27 (tie) most common destination from Ocala, FL
- Net job flow: 9 to Punta Gorda, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW37DM00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 4
--- #226 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 11 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOwoS_0fKW37DM00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#15. Sebring-Avon Park, FL

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 13
--- #11 most common destination from Sebring-Avon Park, FL
- Net job flow: 2 to Sebring-Avon Park, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0fKW37DM00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Started a new job in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL in Q1 2021: 36
--- #60 most common destination from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL
- Net job flow: 20 to Punta Gorda, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0fKW37DM00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#13. Gainesville, FL

- Started a new job in Gainesville, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Gainesville, FL in Q1 2021: 14
--- #24 (tie) most common destination from Gainesville, FL
- Net job flow: 4 to Gainesville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0fKW37DM00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#12. Tallahassee, FL

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 91
--- #34 most common destination from Tallahassee, FL
- Net job flow: 71 to Punta Gorda, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0fKW37DM00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#11. Port St. Lucie, FL

- Started a new job in Port St. Lucie, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 23
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Port St. Lucie, FL in Q1 2021: 22
--- #23 most common destination from Port St. Lucie, FL
- Net job flow: 1 to Port St. Lucie, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0fKW37DM00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#10. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Started a new job in Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 23
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL in Q1 2021: 36
--- #34 most common destination from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
- Net job flow: 13 to Punta Gorda, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0fKW37DM00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#9. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 27
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 21
--- #27 (tie) most common destination from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 6 to Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0fKW37DM00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#8. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 55
--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 66
--- #57 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 11 to Punta Gorda, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0fKW37DM00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#7. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

- Started a new job in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 62
--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL in Q1 2021: 57
--- #19 most common destination from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
- Net job flow: 5 to Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC80o_0fKW37DM00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#6. Naples-Marco Island, FL

- Started a new job in Naples-Marco Island, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 78
--- 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Naples-Marco Island, FL in Q1 2021: 81
--- #10 most common destination from Naples-Marco Island, FL
- Net job flow: 3 to Punta Gorda, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0fKW37DM00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 169
--- 7.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 187
--- #27 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 18 to Punta Gorda, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0fKW37DM00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#4. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Started a new job in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 296
--- 13.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL in Q1 2021: 294
--- #6 most common destination from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
- Net job flow: 2 to Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW37DM00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 320
--- 14.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 264
--- #26 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 56 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW37DM00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#2. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 380
--- 16.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 379
--- #19 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 1 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0fKW37DM00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#1. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Started a new job in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 443
--- 19.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL in Q1 2021: 475
--- #5 most common destination from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
- Net job flow: 32 to Punta Gorda, FL

