Metros where people in Wichita Falls are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Wichita Falls, TX found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Wichita Falls, TX in the first quarter of 2021.

#16. Killeen-Temple, TX

- Started a new job in Killeen-Temple, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Killeen-Temple, TX in Q1 2021: 13

--- #28 (tie) most common destination from Killeen-Temple, TX

- Net job flow: 3 to Wichita Falls, TX

#15. Longview, TX

- Started a new job in Longview, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Longview, TX in Q1 2021: 10

--- #29 most common destination from Longview, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Longview, TX

#14. Waco, TX

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 14

--- #26 most common destination from Waco, TX

- Net job flow: 3 to Wichita Falls, TX

#13. Sherman-Denison, TX

- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 12

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- #11 (tie) most common destination from Sherman-Denison, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Sherman-Denison, TX

#12. Midland, TX

- Started a new job in Midland, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 13

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Midland, TX in Q1 2021: 15

--- #33 most common destination from Midland, TX

- Net job flow: 2 to Wichita Falls, TX

#11. San Angelo, TX

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 16

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 10

--- #11 most common destination from San Angelo, TX

- Net job flow: 6 to San Angelo, TX

#10. Lawton, OK

- Started a new job in Lawton, OK from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 16

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Lawton, OK in Q1 2021: 28

--- #4 most common destination from Lawton, OK

- Net job flow: 12 to Wichita Falls, TX

#9. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 21

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 17

--- #47 most common destination from El Paso, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to El Paso, TX

#8. Oklahoma City, OK

- Started a new job in Oklahoma City, OK from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 24

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Oklahoma City, OK in Q1 2021: 22

--- #32 (tie) most common destination from Oklahoma City, OK

- Net job flow: 2 to Oklahoma City, OK

#7. Amarillo, TX

- Started a new job in Amarillo, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 25

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Amarillo, TX in Q1 2021: 26

--- #15 most common destination from Amarillo, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Wichita Falls, TX

#6. Lubbock, TX

- Started a new job in Lubbock, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 29

--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Lubbock, TX in Q1 2021: 34

--- #14 most common destination from Lubbock, TX

- Net job flow: 5 to Wichita Falls, TX

#5. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 34

--- 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 33

--- #53 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#4. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 38

--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 25

--- #56 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 13 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#3. Abilene, TX

- Started a new job in Abilene, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 38

--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Abilene, TX in Q1 2021: 29

--- #8 (tie) most common destination from Abilene, TX

- Net job flow: 9 to Abilene, TX

#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 69

--- 6.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 74

--- #72 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 5 to Wichita Falls, TX

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 473

--- 44.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 469

--- #28 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX