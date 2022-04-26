Tony Webster // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Sioux City are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in the first quarter of 2021.

#15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 10

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 10

--- #183 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 0 to Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

#14. Rapid City, SD

- Started a new job in Rapid City, SD from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 16

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Rapid City, SD in Q1 2021: 5

--- #8 most common destination from Rapid City, SD

- Net job flow: 11 to Rapid City, SD

#13. Dubuque, IA

- Started a new job in Dubuque, IA from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 16

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Dubuque, IA in Q1 2021: 14

--- #11 most common destination from Dubuque, IA

- Net job flow: 2 to Dubuque, IA

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 18

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 26

--- #210 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 8 to Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

#11. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 22

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 12

--- #72 (tie) most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Net job flow: 10 to Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

#10. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 23

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 26

--- #135 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 3 to Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

#9. Ames, IA

- Started a new job in Ames, IA from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 26

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Ames, IA in Q1 2021: 15

--- #7 most common destination from Ames, IA

- Net job flow: 11 to Ames, IA

#8. Iowa City, IA

- Started a new job in Iowa City, IA from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 29

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Iowa City, IA in Q1 2021: 29

--- #8 most common destination from Iowa City, IA

- Net job flow: 0 to Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

#7. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 36

--- 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 33

--- #8 most common destination from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA

- Net job flow: 3 to Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA

#6. Cedar Rapids, IA

- Started a new job in Cedar Rapids, IA from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 42

--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Cedar Rapids, IA in Q1 2021: 43

--- #9 (tie) most common destination from Cedar Rapids, IA

- Net job flow: 1 to Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

#5. Lincoln, NE

- Started a new job in Lincoln, NE from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 43

--- 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Lincoln, NE in Q1 2021: 31

--- #3 most common destination from Lincoln, NE

- Net job flow: 12 to Lincoln, NE

#4. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

- Started a new job in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 51

--- 4.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL in Q1 2021: 34

--- #11 most common destination from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

- Net job flow: 17 to Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

#3. Sioux Falls, SD

- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 85

--- 8.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 92

--- #5 most common destination from Sioux Falls, SD

- Net job flow: 7 to Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

#2. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

- Started a new job in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 179

--- 17.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA in Q1 2021: 158

--- #5 most common destination from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

- Net job flow: 21 to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

#1. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

- Started a new job in Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 188

--- 18.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA in Q1 2021: 159

--- #7 most common destination from Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

- Net job flow: 29 to Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

