ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden, Mexico's president to discuss immigration in virtual talks

By MANDEL NGAN
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rin0e_0fKW32nj00
US President Joe Biden (R) and Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L) -- seen in the Oval Office in November 2021 -- will hold virtual talks on April 29, 2022, the White House said /AFP/File

US President Joe Biden and Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will discuss the increasingly contentious issue of migration across their common border this week, the White House said Tuesday.

The virtual meeting on Friday will cover the neighbors' economy, security and energy concerns, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

They will also discuss the June regional Summit of the Americas "and how North America can lead on priority initiatives for the region."

However, the most closely watched topic is likely to be what Psaki called "cooperation on migration."

The problem of heavy flows of would-be migrants and asylum seekers through Mexico and into the southern United States is a political hot potato for Biden ahead of November midterm legislative elections.

Biden's Democratic Party is on the defensive against Republican attacks that the situation on the US-Mexico border is out of control, while the White House says it is up to Congress to enact laws fixing what Psaki calls a "broken immigration system."

The issue is bubbling up again with the planned expiry on May 23 of the Title 42 policy, a health regulation that allowed rapid expulsion of undocumented migrants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are concerns that with those restrictions lifted, the already heavy flow of migrants will dramatically expand.

However, following a lawsuit by a group of southern US states, a court on Monday issued a temporary stay on the lifting of Title 42.

Another front in the migration battle opened Tuesday in the Supreme Court, which was hearing arguments on Biden's attempt to suspend a policy instituted by his predecessor Donald Trump, forcing asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their cases are under consideration.

Trump imposed the rule as part of his hardline policies, popular on the far right, while critics called it inhumane, forcing already desperate people into dangerous conditions on the Mexican side of the border.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oval Office#The White House#Afp File#Biden S Democratic Party#Republican
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
ELECTIONS
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Even Beto O'Rourke says Biden needs to be better prepared for the end of Title 42: Democrat Texas governor candidate demands to hear a plan from the White House ahead of the impending mass migrant event in May

Democrat Beto O'Rourke distanced himself from President Joe Biden's border policies on Tuesday when he said the administration needs to be better prepared before lifting pandemic-era expulsion policy Title 42. There are concerns among state, local and federal officials that letting the rule expire on May 23 as planned will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

President Biden, cartels' best friend

What President Donald Trump did to secure our border worked. Through the CDC, he invoked Title 42 to slow the spread of dangerous diseases. He implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols, or "Remain in Mexico" program. He put more agents in the field patrolling the border, and he worked with Mexico and Guatemala to become true border security partners.
POTUS
Fox News

Barr: Durham appears to have 'dug very deep', uncovered 'good information' on Russia probe

Special Counsel John Durham has made significant headway in investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Friday. Barr, who served under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, said that if there is a case to be brought against any further defendants in the matter, Durham is one who is not reticent to bring it.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

AFP

59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy