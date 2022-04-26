ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Metros where people in Wheeling are getting new jobs

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Wheeling, WV-OH found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Wheeling, WV-OH in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFWdw_0fKW302H00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lancaster, PA

- Started a new job in Lancaster, PA from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 10
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Lancaster, PA in Q1 2021: 1
--- #33 (tie) most common destination from Lancaster, PA
- Net job flow: 9 to Lancaster, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW302H00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 10
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 1
--- #237 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 9 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0fKW302H00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#17. Toledo, OH

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 13
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 9
--- #29 most common destination from Toledo, OH
- Net job flow: 4 to Toledo, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0fKW302H00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dayton-Kettering, OH

- Started a new job in Dayton-Kettering, OH from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 14
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Dayton-Kettering, OH in Q1 2021: 18
--- #34 (tie) most common destination from Dayton-Kettering, OH
- Net job flow: 4 to Wheeling, WV-OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0fKW302H00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 15
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 9
--- #155 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 6 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKKUs_0fKW302H00
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

- Started a new job in Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 16
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV in Q1 2021: 13
--- #21 most common destination from Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
- Net job flow: 3 to Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0fKW302H00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#13. Beckley, WV

- Started a new job in Beckley, WV from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 21
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Beckley, WV in Q1 2021: 23
--- #7 most common destination from Beckley, WV
- Net job flow: 2 to Wheeling, WV-OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0fKW302H00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#12. Akron, OH

- Started a new job in Akron, OH from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 31
--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Akron, OH in Q1 2021: 22
--- #16 most common destination from Akron, OH
- Net job flow: 9 to Akron, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0fKW302H00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 33
--- 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 27
--- #14 most common destination from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
- Net job flow: 6 to Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0fKW302H00
Canva

#10. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Started a new job in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 36
--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN in Q1 2021: 39
--- #50 most common destination from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
- Net job flow: 3 to Wheeling, WV-OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpEI6_0fKW302H00
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Canton-Massillon, OH

- Started a new job in Canton-Massillon, OH from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 38
--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Canton-Massillon, OH in Q1 2021: 31
--- #9 most common destination from Canton-Massillon, OH
- Net job flow: 7 to Canton-Massillon, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euLOb_0fKW302H00
Public Domain

#8. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV

- Started a new job in Parkersburg-Vienna, WV from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 39
--- 3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Parkersburg-Vienna, WV in Q1 2021: 36
--- #5 (tie) most common destination from Parkersburg-Vienna, WV
- Net job flow: 3 to Parkersburg-Vienna, WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZatcD_0fKW302H00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

- Started a new job in Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 43
--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH in Q1 2021: 63
--- #12 most common destination from Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH
- Net job flow: 20 to Wheeling, WV-OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIme0_0fKW302H00
Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Morgantown, WV

- Started a new job in Morgantown, WV from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 52
--- 5.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Morgantown, WV in Q1 2021: 75
--- #6 (tie) most common destination from Morgantown, WV
- Net job flow: 23 to Wheeling, WV-OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0fKW302H00
Canva

#5. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

- Started a new job in Cleveland-Elyria, OH from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 75
--- 7.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Cleveland-Elyria, OH in Q1 2021: 67
--- #17 most common destination from Cleveland-Elyria, OH
- Net job flow: 8 to Cleveland-Elyria, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOwGR_0fKW302H00
O Palsson // Flickr

#4. Charleston, WV

- Started a new job in Charleston, WV from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 85
--- 8.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Charleston, WV in Q1 2021: 87
--- #6 most common destination from Charleston, WV
- Net job flow: 2 to Wheeling, WV-OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pHRl_0fKW302H00
Jeremywagg // Wikicommons

#3. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

- Started a new job in Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 105
--- 10.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 136
--- #2 most common destination from Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH
- Net job flow: 31 to Wheeling, WV-OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0fKW302H00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Columbus, OH

- Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 109
--- 10.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 101
--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Columbus, OH
- Net job flow: 8 to Columbus, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0fKW302H00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#1. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Wheeling, WV-OH in Q1 2021: 119
--- 11.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Wheeling, WV-OH from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 138
--- #26 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA
- Net job flow: 19 to Wheeling, WV-OH

