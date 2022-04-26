Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

Metros where people in San Angelo are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from San Angelo, TX found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from San Angelo, TX in the first quarter of 2021.

#14. Tyler, TX

- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 3

--- #27 most common destination from Tyler, TX

- Net job flow: 7 to Tyler, TX

#13. Wichita Falls, TX

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 16

--- #18 most common destination from Wichita Falls, TX

- Net job flow: 6 to San Angelo, TX

#12. Waco, TX

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 13

--- #26 most common destination from Waco, TX

- Net job flow: 2 to San Angelo, TX

#11. Killeen-Temple, TX

- Started a new job in Killeen-Temple, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 14

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Killeen-Temple, TX in Q1 2021: 15

--- #23 most common destination from Killeen-Temple, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to San Angelo, TX

#10. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 17

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 24

--- #57 most common destination from El Paso, TX

- Net job flow: 7 to San Angelo, TX

#9. Amarillo, TX

- Started a new job in Amarillo, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 20

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Amarillo, TX in Q1 2021: 22

--- #20 (tie) most common destination from Amarillo, TX

- Net job flow: 2 to San Angelo, TX

#8. Odessa, TX

- Started a new job in Odessa, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 54

--- 5.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Odessa, TX in Q1 2021: 49

--- #10 most common destination from Odessa, TX

- Net job flow: 5 to Odessa, TX

#7. Lubbock, TX

- Started a new job in Lubbock, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 73

--- 6.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Lubbock, TX in Q1 2021: 69

--- #10 most common destination from Lubbock, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to Lubbock, TX

#6. Midland, TX

- Started a new job in Midland, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 79

--- 7.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Midland, TX in Q1 2021: 70

--- #9 most common destination from Midland, TX

- Net job flow: 9 to Midland, TX

#5. Abilene, TX

- Started a new job in Abilene, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 89

--- 8.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Abilene, TX in Q1 2021: 79

--- #5 most common destination from Abilene, TX

- Net job flow: 10 to Abilene, TX

#4. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 93

--- 8.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 95

--- #36 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 2 to San Angelo, TX

#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 99

--- 9.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 97

--- #59 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 2 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#2. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 101

--- 9.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 133

--- #25 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Net job flow: 32 to San Angelo, TX

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 241

--- 22.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 236

--- #50 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 5 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX