Metros where people in Vallejo are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Vallejo, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Vallejo, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

#30. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 8

--- #187 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 5 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

#29. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 2

--- #29 (tie) most common destination from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

- Net job flow: 11 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

#28. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 5

--- #200 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 9 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#27. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 10

--- #84 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 5 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 18

--- #117 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 3 to Vallejo, CA

#25. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 18

--- #22 most common destination from Visalia, CA

- Net job flow: 2 to Vallejo, CA

#24. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 10

--- #218 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 6 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#23. Redding, CA

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- #16 most common destination from Redding, CA

- Net job flow: 3 to Vallejo, CA

#22. Merced, CA

- Started a new job in Merced, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Merced, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- #16 most common destination from Merced, CA

- Net job flow: 0 to Vallejo, CA

#21. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- #15 most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

#20. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- #27 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 2 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

#19. Reno, NV

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 10

--- #23 most common destination from Reno, NV

- Net job flow: 10 to Reno, NV

#18. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 23

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 22

--- #20 (tie) most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

#17. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 26

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 35

--- #21 (tie) most common destination from Salinas, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to Vallejo, CA

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 27

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- #129 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 16 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#15. Chico, CA

- Started a new job in Chico, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 29

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Chico, CA in Q1 2021: 22

--- #10 (tie) most common destination from Chico, CA

- Net job flow: 7 to Chico, CA

#14. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 31

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 32

--- #21 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Vallejo, CA

#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 38

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 15

--- #98 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 23 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#12. Yuba City, CA

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 39

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 33

--- #7 most common destination from Yuba City, CA

- Net job flow: 6 to Yuba City, CA

#11. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 47

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 56

--- #19 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to Vallejo, CA

#10. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 75

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 82

--- #38 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 7 to Vallejo, CA

#9. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 78

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 70

--- #11 most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 8 to Modesto, CA

#8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 110

--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 110

--- #23 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 0 to Vallejo, CA

#7. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 145

--- 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 154

--- #6 most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to Vallejo, CA

#6. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 166

--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 185

--- #8 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 19 to Vallejo, CA

#5. Napa, CA

- Started a new job in Napa, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 172

--- 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Napa, CA in Q1 2021: 141

--- #4 most common destination from Napa, CA

- Net job flow: 31 to Napa, CA

#4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 218

--- 5.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 204

--- #12 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 14 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 393

--- 10.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 377

--- #22 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 16 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

#2. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 674

--- 18.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 616

--- #7 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 58 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 948

--- 25.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 948

--- #7 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 0 to Vallejo, CA

