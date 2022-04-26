ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Vallejo are getting new jobs

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0fKW2xYK00
California Droning // Shutterstock

Metros where people in Vallejo are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Vallejo, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Vallejo, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW2xYK00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#30. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 8
--- #187 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 5 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vmvvw_0fKW2xYK00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 2
--- #29 (tie) most common destination from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Net job flow: 11 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW2xYK00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 5
--- #200 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 9 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0fKW2xYK00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#27. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 10
--- #84 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Net job flow: 5 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0fKW2xYK00
Public Domain

#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 18
--- #117 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 3 to Vallejo, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTB0O_0fKW2xYK00
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#25. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 18
--- #22 most common destination from Visalia, CA
- Net job flow: 2 to Vallejo, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW2xYK00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 10
--- #218 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 6 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0fKW2xYK00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#23. Redding, CA

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 19
--- #16 most common destination from Redding, CA
- Net job flow: 3 to Vallejo, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDu6v_0fKW2xYK00
Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#22. Merced, CA

- Started a new job in Merced, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Merced, CA in Q1 2021: 16
--- #16 most common destination from Merced, CA
- Net job flow: 0 to Vallejo, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0fKW2xYK00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#21. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 16
--- #15 most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
- Net job flow: 1 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0fKW2xYK00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 16
--- #27 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
- Net job flow: 2 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0fKW2xYK00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#19. Reno, NV

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 10
--- #23 most common destination from Reno, NV
- Net job flow: 10 to Reno, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0fKW2xYK00
Pixabay

#18. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 23
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 22
--- #20 (tie) most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA
- Net job flow: 1 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0fKW2xYK00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#17. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 26
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 35
--- #21 (tie) most common destination from Salinas, CA
- Net job flow: 9 to Vallejo, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW2xYK00
skeeze // Pixabay

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 11
--- #129 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 16 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0fKW2xYK00
Daderot // Wikicommons

#15. Chico, CA

- Started a new job in Chico, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 29
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Chico, CA in Q1 2021: 22
--- #10 (tie) most common destination from Chico, CA
- Net job flow: 7 to Chico, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0fKW2xYK00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#14. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 31
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 32
--- #21 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA
- Net job flow: 1 to Vallejo, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW2xYK00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 38
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 15
--- #98 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 23 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkygW_0fKW2xYK00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#12. Yuba City, CA

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 39
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 33
--- #7 most common destination from Yuba City, CA
- Net job flow: 6 to Yuba City, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0fKW2xYK00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#11. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 47
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 56
--- #19 most common destination from Fresno, CA
- Net job flow: 9 to Vallejo, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0fKW2xYK00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#10. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 75
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 82
--- #38 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 7 to Vallejo, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0fKW2xYK00
Public Domain

#9. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 78
--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 70
--- #11 most common destination from Modesto, CA
- Net job flow: 8 to Modesto, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0fKW2xYK00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 110
--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 110
--- #23 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Net job flow: 0 to Vallejo, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0fKW2xYK00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#7. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 145
--- 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 154
--- #6 most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA
- Net job flow: 9 to Vallejo, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0fKW2xYK00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#6. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 166
--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 185
--- #8 most common destination from Stockton, CA
- Net job flow: 19 to Vallejo, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8yS8_0fKW2xYK00
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#5. Napa, CA

- Started a new job in Napa, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 172
--- 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Napa, CA in Q1 2021: 141
--- #4 most common destination from Napa, CA
- Net job flow: 31 to Napa, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0fKW2xYK00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 218
--- 5.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 204
--- #12 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Net job flow: 14 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW2xYK00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 393
--- 10.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 377
--- #22 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 16 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0fKW2xYK00
Pixabay

#2. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 674
--- 18.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 616
--- #7 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Net job flow: 58 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0fKW2xYK00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 948
--- 25.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 948
--- #7 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- Net job flow: 0 to Vallejo, CA

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

