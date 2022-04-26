GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

Metros where people in Sierra Vista are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in the first quarter of 2021.

#14. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 2

--- #110 (tie) most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Net job flow: 8 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#13. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 5

--- #117 (tie) most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 5 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

#12. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 0

--- #25 (tie) most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 11 to Vallejo, CA

#11. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 13

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 4

--- #93 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

#10. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 6

--- #10 most common destination from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

- Net job flow: 9 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

#9. Yuma, AZ

- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 19

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 17

--- #10 most common destination from Yuma, AZ

- Net job flow: 2 to Yuma, AZ

#8. Lake Charles, LA

- Started a new job in Lake Charles, LA from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 20

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Lake Charles, LA in Q1 2021: 1

--- #15 (tie) most common destination from Lake Charles, LA

- Net job flow: 19 to Lake Charles, LA

#7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 25

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 4

--- #59 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 21 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

#6. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 27

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 6

--- #36 (tie) most common destination from El Paso, TX

- Net job flow: 21 to El Paso, TX

#5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 32

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 6

--- #154 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 26 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#4. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 70

--- 5.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 1

--- #43 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 69 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 75

--- 5.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 9

--- #61 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 66 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

#2. Tucson, AZ

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 231

--- 18.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 227

--- #1 most common destination from Tucson, AZ

- Net job flow: 4 to Tucson, AZ

#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 513

--- 40.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 275

--- #13 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 238 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ