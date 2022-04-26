ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

Metros where people in Prescott Valley are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0fKW2vms00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Prescott Valley are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Prescott Valley metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0fKW2vms00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 14
--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 3 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0fKW2vms00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#6. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 17
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 24
--- #77 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Net job flow: 7 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW2vms00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 19
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 50
--- #145 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 31 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797J5_0fKW2vms00
Ken L. // Flickr

#4. Yuma, AZ

- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 24
--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 34
--- #9 most common destination from Yuma, AZ
- Net job flow: 10 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0fKW2vms00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#3. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

- Started a new job in Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 47
--- 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ in Q1 2021: 65
--- #7 most common destination from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ
- Net job flow: 18 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Prescott Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0fKW2vms00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#2. Tucson, AZ

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 80
--- 5.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 85
--- #6 most common destination from Tucson, AZ
- Net job flow: 5 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW2vms00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 993
--- 69.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 979
--- #3 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 14 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arizona wildfire almost triples in size, forcing thousands to flee

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Surge of desert surf parks stirs questions in dry California

Hours from the California coast, surfers are hoping one of the next spots where they can catch a wave is in the hot, dry desert. At least four large surf lagoons are proposed for the inland region around the desert city of Palm Springs. Developers think the area is prime for a surf boom due to growing interest in the sport, a surge in tourism and so many die-hard surfers just a drive away. But critics say the proposals use too much water at a time when California faces a prolonged drought and officials are asking residents to conserve.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
State
Tennessee State
Prescott Valley, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Check out this baked take on a classic summer treat

Families working to bring loved ones home after deadly crash on I-10 Nancy says her uncle made the trek from Peru, crossing the border into the United States from Mexico, hoping to get to his sister in Atlanta. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly weighs in on Russia cutting off gas to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy