Metros where people in Prescott Valley are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in the first quarter of 2021.

#7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 14

--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 3 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

#6. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 17

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 24

--- #77 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 7 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 19

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 50

--- #145 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 31 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

#4. Yuma, AZ

- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 24

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 34

--- #9 most common destination from Yuma, AZ

- Net job flow: 10 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

#3. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

- Started a new job in Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 47

--- 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ in Q1 2021: 65

--- #7 most common destination from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

- Net job flow: 18 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

#2. Tucson, AZ

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 80

--- 5.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 85

--- #6 most common destination from Tucson, AZ

- Net job flow: 5 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 993

--- 69.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 979

--- #3 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 14 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ