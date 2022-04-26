ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Tulsa are getting new jobs

 2 days ago

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Tulsa are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Tulsa, OK found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Tulsa, OK in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0fKW2s8h00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#30. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 5
--- #135 (tie) most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 10 to Jacksonville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0fKW2s8h00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#29. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 21
--- #122 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 5 to Tulsa, OK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0fKW2s8h00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#28. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 28
--- #79 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Net job flow: 11 to Tulsa, OK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0fKW2s8h00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#27. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

- Started a new job in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA in Q1 2021: 16
--- #46 most common destination from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Net job flow: 1 to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0fKW2s8h00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Albuquerque, NM

- Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 15
--- #31 (tie) most common destination from Albuquerque, NM
- Net job flow: 4 to Albuquerque, NM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0fKW2s8h00
Public Domain

#25. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 20
--- #104 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 1 to Tulsa, OK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0fKW2s8h00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#24. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 13
--- #63 (tie) most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT
- Net job flow: 7 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0fKW2s8h00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#23. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 12
--- #92 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 8 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW2s8h00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#22. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 21
--- #114 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 0 to Tulsa, OK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW2s8h00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#21. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 22
--- #143 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 1 to Tulsa, OK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0fKW2s8h00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#20. Springfield, MO

- Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 27
--- #16 most common destination from Springfield, MO
- Net job flow: 6 to Tulsa, OK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0fKW2s8h00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#19. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 24
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 22
--- #68 (tie) most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
- Net job flow: 2 to Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho4PW_0fKW2s8h00
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#18. Cheyenne, WY

- Started a new job in Cheyenne, WY from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 25
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Cheyenne, WY in Q1 2021: 0
--- #4 most common destination from Cheyenne, WY
- Net job flow: 25 to Cheyenne, WY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0fKW2s8h00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 26
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 30
--- #84 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
- Net job flow: 4 to Tulsa, OK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW2s8h00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 29
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 17
--- #106 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 12 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW2s8h00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 32
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 70
--- #100 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 38 to Tulsa, OK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0fKW2s8h00
Pixabay

#14. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 33
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 25
--- #55 (tie) most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
- Net job flow: 8 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW2s8h00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 38
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 26
--- #117 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 12 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0fKW2s8h00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 40
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 10
--- #69 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 30 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0fKW2s8h00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. St. Louis, MO-IL

- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 45
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 38
--- #49 most common destination from St. Louis, MO-IL
- Net job flow: 7 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0fKW2s8h00
Pixabay

#10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 46
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 35
--- #50 (tie) most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
- Net job flow: 11 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0fKW2s8h00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 51
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 56
--- #58 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 5 to Tulsa, OK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW2s8h00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 56
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 38
--- #71 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 18 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW2s8h00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 58
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 39
--- #77 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 19 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0fKW2s8h00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Enid, OK

- Started a new job in Enid, OK from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 91
--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Enid, OK in Q1 2021: 97
--- #2 most common destination from Enid, OK
- Net job flow: 6 to Tulsa, OK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWR3X_0fKW2s8h00
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Joplin, MO

- Started a new job in Joplin, MO from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 100
--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Joplin, MO in Q1 2021: 17
--- #6 most common destination from Joplin, MO
- Net job flow: 83 to Joplin, MO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSZjb_0fKW2s8h00
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#4. Lawton, OK

- Started a new job in Lawton, OK from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 120
--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Lawton, OK in Q1 2021: 191
--- #2 most common destination from Lawton, OK
- Net job flow: 71 to Tulsa, OK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW2s8h00
skeeze // Pixabay

#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 163
--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 187
--- #45 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 24 to Tulsa, OK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW2s8h00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 334
--- 6.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 256
--- #37 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 78 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0fKW2s8h00
Wikimedia

#1. Oklahoma City, OK

- Started a new job in Oklahoma City, OK from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 3,097
--- 57.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Oklahoma City, OK in Q1 2021: 3,001
--- #1 most common destination from Oklahoma City, OK
- Net job flow: 96 to Oklahoma City, OK

