Caleb Long // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Tulsa are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Tulsa, OK found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Tulsa, OK in the first quarter of 2021.

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#30. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 5

--- #135 (tie) most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 10 to Jacksonville, FL

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#29. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 21

--- #122 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 5 to Tulsa, OK

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#28. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 28

--- #79 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 11 to Tulsa, OK

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#27. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

- Started a new job in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA in Q1 2021: 16

--- #46 most common destination from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

- Net job flow: 1 to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Albuquerque, NM

- Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 15

--- #31 (tie) most common destination from Albuquerque, NM

- Net job flow: 4 to Albuquerque, NM

Public Domain

#25. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 20

--- #104 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 1 to Tulsa, OK

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#24. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 13

--- #63 (tie) most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

- Net job flow: 7 to Salt Lake City, UT

SD Dirk // Flickr

#23. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 12

--- #92 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 8 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#22. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 21

--- #114 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 0 to Tulsa, OK

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#21. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 22

--- #143 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 1 to Tulsa, OK

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#20. Springfield, MO

- Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 27

--- #16 most common destination from Springfield, MO

- Net job flow: 6 to Tulsa, OK

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#19. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 24

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 22

--- #68 (tie) most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Net job flow: 2 to Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#18. Cheyenne, WY

- Started a new job in Cheyenne, WY from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 25

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Cheyenne, WY in Q1 2021: 0

--- #4 most common destination from Cheyenne, WY

- Net job flow: 25 to Cheyenne, WY

f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 26

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 30

--- #84 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 4 to Tulsa, OK

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 29

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 17

--- #106 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 12 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 32

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 70

--- #100 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 38 to Tulsa, OK

Pixabay

#14. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 33

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 25

--- #55 (tie) most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Net job flow: 8 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 38

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 26

--- #117 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 12 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 40

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 10

--- #69 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 30 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. St. Louis, MO-IL

- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 45

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 38

--- #49 most common destination from St. Louis, MO-IL

- Net job flow: 7 to St. Louis, MO-IL

Pixabay

#10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 46

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 35

--- #50 (tie) most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 11 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 51

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 56

--- #58 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 5 to Tulsa, OK

DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 56

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 38

--- #71 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 18 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 58

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 39

--- #77 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 19 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Enid, OK

- Started a new job in Enid, OK from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 91

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Enid, OK in Q1 2021: 97

--- #2 most common destination from Enid, OK

- Net job flow: 6 to Tulsa, OK

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Joplin, MO

- Started a new job in Joplin, MO from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 100

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Joplin, MO in Q1 2021: 17

--- #6 most common destination from Joplin, MO

- Net job flow: 83 to Joplin, MO

WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#4. Lawton, OK

- Started a new job in Lawton, OK from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 120

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Lawton, OK in Q1 2021: 191

--- #2 most common destination from Lawton, OK

- Net job flow: 71 to Tulsa, OK

skeeze // Pixabay

#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 163

--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 187

--- #45 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 24 to Tulsa, OK

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 334

--- 6.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 256

--- #37 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 78 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Wikimedia

#1. Oklahoma City, OK

- Started a new job in Oklahoma City, OK from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 3,097

--- 57.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Oklahoma City, OK in Q1 2021: 3,001

--- #1 most common destination from Oklahoma City, OK

- Net job flow: 96 to Oklahoma City, OK

