Metros where people in Utica are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Utica-Rome, NY found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Utica-Rome, NY in the first quarter of 2021.

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#17. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 2

--- #158 (tie) most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 8 to Jacksonville, FL

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 3

--- #164 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 8 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 19

--- #115 (tie) most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Net job flow: 8 to Utica-Rome, NY

Stilfehler // Wikicommons

#14. Elmira, NY

- Started a new job in Elmira, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Elmira, NY in Q1 2021: 13

--- #9 (tie) most common destination from Elmira, NY

- Net job flow: 2 to Utica-Rome, NY

f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 8

--- #135 (tie) most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 4 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 0

--- #175 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 12 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 4

--- #178 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 8 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

JBC3 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Glens Falls, NY

- Started a new job in Glens Falls, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 20

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Glens Falls, NY in Q1 2021: 24

--- #7 most common destination from Glens Falls, NY

- Net job flow: 4 to Utica-Rome, NY

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#9. Ithaca, NY

- Started a new job in Ithaca, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 21

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Ithaca, NY in Q1 2021: 23

--- #8 most common destination from Ithaca, NY

- Net job flow: 2 to Utica-Rome, NY

Public Domain

#8. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 29

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 33

--- #6 most common destination from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

- Net job flow: 4 to Utica-Rome, NY

Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY

- Started a new job in Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 46

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY in Q1 2021: 36

--- #7 (tie) most common destination from Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY

- Net job flow: 10 to Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY

waitscm // Flickr

#6. Binghamton, NY

- Started a new job in Binghamton, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 49

--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Binghamton, NY in Q1 2021: 49

--- #10 most common destination from Binghamton, NY

- Net job flow: 0 to Utica-Rome, NY

Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

- Started a new job in Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 75

--- 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY in Q1 2021: 83

--- #8 most common destination from Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

- Net job flow: 8 to Utica-Rome, NY

Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Rochester, NY

- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 145

--- 8.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 126

--- #6 most common destination from Rochester, NY

- Net job flow: 19 to Rochester, NY

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#3. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Started a new job in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 251

--- 14.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY in Q1 2021: 216

--- #7 most common destination from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Net job flow: 35 to Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 393

--- 21.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 366

--- #24 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 27 to New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Syracuse, NY

- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 446

--- 24.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 452

--- #3 most common destination from Syracuse, NY

- Net job flow: 6 to Utica-Rome, NY