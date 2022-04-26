ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Sherman are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Renelibrary // Wikicommons

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Sherman-Denison, TX found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Sherman-Denison, TX in the first quarter of 2021.

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#13. Wichita Falls, TX

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 12
--- #16 most common destination from Wichita Falls, TX
- Net job flow: 1 to Sherman-Denison, TX

Wikimedia

#12. Oklahoma City, OK

- Started a new job in Oklahoma City, OK from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Oklahoma City, OK in Q1 2021: 21
--- #66 (tie) most common destination from Oklahoma City, OK
- Net job flow: 10 to Sherman-Denison, TX

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lubbock, TX

- Started a new job in Lubbock, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Lubbock, TX in Q1 2021: 12
--- #32 most common destination from Lubbock, TX
- Net job flow: 1 to Sherman-Denison, TX

Charles Henry // Flickr

#10. Amarillo, TX

- Started a new job in Amarillo, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Amarillo, TX in Q1 2021: 7
--- #32 (tie) most common destination from Amarillo, TX
- Net job flow: 5 to Amarillo, TX

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#9. Killeen-Temple, TX

- Started a new job in Killeen-Temple, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Killeen-Temple, TX in Q1 2021: 9
--- #24 (tie) most common destination from Killeen-Temple, TX
- Net job flow: 4 to Killeen-Temple, TX

Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#8. Longview, TX

- Started a new job in Longview, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Longview, TX in Q1 2021: 19
--- #24 most common destination from Longview, TX
- Net job flow: 6 to Sherman-Denison, TX

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#7. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 17
--- #62 most common destination from El Paso, TX
- Net job flow: 4 to Sherman-Denison, TX

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#6. Tulsa, OK

- Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 17
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 10
--- #31 most common destination from Tulsa, OK
- Net job flow: 7 to Tulsa, OK

CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Tyler, TX

- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 22
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 16
--- #14 most common destination from Tyler, TX
- Net job flow: 6 to Tyler, TX

Pixabay

#4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 33
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 36
--- #55 (tie) most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
- Net job flow: 3 to Sherman-Denison, TX

Pixabay

#3. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 45
--- 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 44
--- #52 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
- Net job flow: 1 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

skeeze // Pixabay

#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 94
--- 6.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 108
--- #61 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 14 to Sherman-Denison, TX

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 880
--- 62.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 915
--- #13 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 35 to Sherman-Denison, TX

Community Policy