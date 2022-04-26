ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Spartanburg are getting new jobs

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pOcf_0fKW2m5Z00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Spartanburg, SC found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Spartanburg, SC in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0fKW2m5Z00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#30. Chattanooga, TN-GA

- Started a new job in Chattanooga, TN-GA from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Chattanooga, TN-GA in Q1 2021: 7
--- #69 (tie) most common destination from Chattanooga, TN-GA
- Net job flow: 5 to Chattanooga, TN-GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW2m5Z00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#29. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 43
--- #179 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 30 to Spartanburg, SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0fKW2m5Z00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#28. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 9
--- #66 most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
- Net job flow: 6 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0fKW2m5Z00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#27. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Started a new job in Durham-Chapel Hill, NC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC in Q1 2021: 7
--- #50 (tie) most common destination from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
- Net job flow: 8 to Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxZgb_0fKW2m5Z00
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

- Started a new job in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC in Q1 2021: 12
--- #22 most common destination from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
- Net job flow: 3 to Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0fKW2m5Z00
David Wilson // Flickr

#25. Knoxville, TN

- Started a new job in Knoxville, TN from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Knoxville, TN in Q1 2021: 9
--- #54 (tie) most common destination from Knoxville, TN
- Net job flow: 7 to Knoxville, TN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0fKW2m5Z00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#24. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 10
--- #130 (tie) most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 6 to Jacksonville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0fKW2m5Z00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#23. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 20
--- #143 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 3 to Spartanburg, SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0fKW2m5Z00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 8
--- #114 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
- Net job flow: 9 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW2m5Z00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 21
--- #144 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 3 to Spartanburg, SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8nKQ_0fKW2m5Z00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#20. Winston-Salem, NC

- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 16
--- #33 most common destination from Winston-Salem, NC
- Net job flow: 2 to Winston-Salem, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPZyS_0fKW2m5Z00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#19. Valdosta, GA

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 0
--- #16 most common destination from Valdosta, GA
- Net job flow: 18 to Valdosta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW2m5Z00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 13
--- #121 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 6 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9DIT_0fKW2m5Z00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#17. Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Started a new job in Greensboro-High Point, NC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Greensboro-High Point, NC in Q1 2021: 15
--- #39 most common destination from Greensboro-High Point, NC
- Net job flow: 4 to Greensboro-High Point, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0fKW2m5Z00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#16. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Started a new job in Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL in Q1 2021: 4
--- #39 (tie) most common destination from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
- Net job flow: 16 to Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0fKW2m5Z00
Canva

#15. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Started a new job in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN in Q1 2021: 7
--- #66 (tie) most common destination from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
- Net job flow: 15 to Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW2m5Z00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 25
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 18
--- #178 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 7 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW2m5Z00
skeeze // Pixabay

#13. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 31
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 5
--- #117 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 26 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0fKW2m5Z00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#12. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 38
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 44
--- #48 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC
- Net job flow: 6 to Spartanburg, SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiZWO_0fKW2m5Z00
Ianmccor // Wikicommons

#11. Sumter, SC

- Started a new job in Sumter, SC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 49
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Sumter, SC in Q1 2021: 43
--- #7 most common destination from Sumter, SC
- Net job flow: 6 to Sumter, SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219N6o_0fKW2m5Z00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#10. Asheville, NC

- Started a new job in Asheville, NC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 55
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Asheville, NC in Q1 2021: 54
--- #11 most common destination from Asheville, NC
- Net job flow: 1 to Asheville, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYi7D_0fKW2m5Z00
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC

- Started a new job in Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 56
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC in Q1 2021: 64
--- #8 most common destination from Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC
- Net job flow: 8 to Spartanburg, SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW2m5Z00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 86
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 62
--- #74 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 24 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0fKW2m5Z00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#7. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Started a new job in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 106
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC in Q1 2021: 103
--- #11 most common destination from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
- Net job flow: 3 to Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJeLv_0fKW2m5Z00
Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Florence, SC

- Started a new job in Florence, SC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 111
--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Florence, SC in Q1 2021: 118
--- #7 most common destination from Florence, SC
- Net job flow: 7 to Spartanburg, SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0fKW2m5Z00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#5. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

- Started a new job in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 112
--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC in Q1 2021: 97
--- #8 most common destination from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
- Net job flow: 15 to Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0fKW2m5Z00
Ken L. // Flickr

#4. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

- Started a new job in Charleston-North Charleston, SC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 397
--- 7.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Charleston-North Charleston, SC in Q1 2021: 349
--- #5 most common destination from Charleston-North Charleston, SC
- Net job flow: 48 to Charleston-North Charleston, SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0fKW2m5Z00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 473
--- 8.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 513
--- #15 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 40 to Spartanburg, SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0fKW2m5Z00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#2. Columbia, SC

- Started a new job in Columbia, SC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 733
--- 13.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Columbia, SC in Q1 2021: 682
--- #4 most common destination from Columbia, SC
- Net job flow: 51 to Columbia, SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0fKW2m5Z00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Greenville-Anderson, SC

- Started a new job in Greenville-Anderson, SC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 2,341
--- 43.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Greenville-Anderson, SC in Q1 2021: 2,336
--- #1 most common destination from Greenville-Anderson, SC
- Net job flow: 5 to Greenville-Anderson, SC

