Raleigh, NC

Metros where people in Raleigh are getting new jobs

 2 days ago

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

Metros where people in Raleigh are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Raleigh-Cary, NC found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Raleigh-Cary, NC in the first quarter of 2021.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 71
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 58
--- #41 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
- Net job flow: 13 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 78
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 105
--- #38 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Net job flow: 27 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#28. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 83
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 76
--- #37 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 7 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#27. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 90
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 84
--- #41 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 6 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Ken L. // Flickr

#26. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

- Started a new job in Charleston-North Charleston, SC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 92
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Charleston-North Charleston, SC in Q1 2021: 90
--- #13 most common destination from Charleston-North Charleston, SC
- Net job flow: 2 to Charleston-North Charleston, SC

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 104
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 129
--- #48 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 25 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#24. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 104
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 63
--- #31 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 41 to Jacksonville, FL

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#23. Columbia, SC

- Started a new job in Columbia, SC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 117
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Columbia, SC in Q1 2021: 113
--- #12 most common destination from Columbia, SC
- Net job flow: 4 to Columbia, SC

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Greenville-Anderson, SC

- Started a new job in Greenville-Anderson, SC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 118
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Greenville-Anderson, SC in Q1 2021: 125
--- #15 most common destination from Greenville-Anderson, SC
- Net job flow: 7 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#21. Richmond, VA

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 127
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 147
--- #14 most common destination from Richmond, VA
- Net job flow: 20 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#20. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 129
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 169
--- #10 most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
- Net job flow: 40 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 132
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 99
--- #67 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 33 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#18. New Bern, NC

- Started a new job in New Bern, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 135
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from New Bern, NC in Q1 2021: 148
--- #1 most common destination from New Bern, NC
- Net job flow: 13 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#17. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Started a new job in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 154
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC in Q1 2021: 223
--- #8 most common destination from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
- Net job flow: 69 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jacksonville, NC

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 208
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Jacksonville, NC in Q1 2021: 226
--- #1 most common destination from Jacksonville, NC
- Net job flow: 18 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 209
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 458
--- #40 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 249 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 213
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 178
--- #37 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 35 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 227
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 355
--- #23 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 128 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#12. Goldsboro, NC

- Started a new job in Goldsboro, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 258
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Goldsboro, NC in Q1 2021: 320
--- #1 most common destination from Goldsboro, NC
- Net job flow: 62 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

- Started a new job in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 353
--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC in Q1 2021: 373
--- #2 most common destination from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
- Net job flow: 20 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#10. Burlington, NC

- Started a new job in Burlington, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 377
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Burlington, NC in Q1 2021: 401
--- #2 most common destination from Burlington, NC
- Net job flow: 24 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#9. Greenville, NC

- Started a new job in Greenville, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 404
--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Greenville, NC in Q1 2021: 547
--- #1 most common destination from Greenville, NC
- Net job flow: 143 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#8. Asheville, NC

- Started a new job in Asheville, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 427
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Asheville, NC in Q1 2021: 457
--- #2 most common destination from Asheville, NC
- Net job flow: 30 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

David Wilson // Wikicommon

#7. Rocky Mount, NC

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 432
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 461
--- #1 most common destination from Rocky Mount, NC
- Net job flow: 29 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#6. Wilmington, NC

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 618
--- 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 724
--- #0 most common destination from Wilmington, NC
- Net job flow: 106 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

tweber1// Wikimedia

#5. Winston-Salem, NC

- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 847
--- 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 954
--- #3 most common destination from Winston-Salem, NC
- Net job flow: 107 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#4. Fayetteville, NC

- Started a new job in Fayetteville, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 914
--- 4.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Fayetteville, NC in Q1 2021: 1,069
--- #1 most common destination from Fayetteville, NC
- Net job flow: 155 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#3. Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Started a new job in Greensboro-High Point, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 1,493
--- 7.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Greensboro-High Point, NC in Q1 2021: 1,648
--- #2 most common destination from Greensboro-High Point, NC
- Net job flow: 155 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#2. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Started a new job in Durham-Chapel Hill, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 3,588
--- 19.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC in Q1 2021: 3,147
--- #-1 most common destination from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
- Net job flow: 441 to Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 4,631
--- 24.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 4,562
--- #0 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 69 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

