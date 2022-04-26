Ebyabe // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Valdosta are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Valdosta, GA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Valdosta, GA in the first quarter of 2021.

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Rome, GA

- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 5

--- #11 (tie) most common destination from Rome, GA

- Net job flow: 5 to Rome, GA

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#19. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 0

--- #126 (tie) most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Net job flow: 10 to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#18. Gainesville, FL

- Started a new job in Gainesville, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Gainesville, FL in Q1 2021: 6

--- #35 (tie) most common destination from Gainesville, FL

- Net job flow: 5 to Gainesville, FL

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gainesville, GA

- Started a new job in Gainesville, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Gainesville, GA in Q1 2021: 21

--- #21 most common destination from Gainesville, GA

- Net job flow: 10 to Valdosta, GA

Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Athens-Clarke County, GA

- Started a new job in Athens-Clarke County, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 17

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Athens-Clarke County, GA in Q1 2021: 15

--- #11 most common destination from Athens-Clarke County, GA

- Net job flow: 2 to Athens-Clarke County, GA

Wtoc11 // Flickr

#15. Hinesville, GA

- Started a new job in Hinesville, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 17

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Hinesville, GA in Q1 2021: 14

--- #5 most common destination from Hinesville, GA

- Net job flow: 3 to Hinesville, GA

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#14. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

- Started a new job in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 22

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL in Q1 2021: 3

--- #36 most common destination from Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

- Net job flow: 19 to Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#13. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 23

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 26

--- #97 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 3 to Valdosta, GA

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 27

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 56

--- #113 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 29 to Valdosta, GA

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Columbus, GA-AL

- Started a new job in Columbus, GA-AL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 28

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Columbus, GA-AL in Q1 2021: 32

--- #13 most common destination from Columbus, GA-AL

- Net job flow: 4 to Valdosta, GA

UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#10. Tallahassee, FL

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 31

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 22

--- #25 (tie) most common destination from Tallahassee, FL

- Net job flow: 9 to Tallahassee, FL

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Brunswick, GA

- Started a new job in Brunswick, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 31

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Brunswick, GA in Q1 2021: 36

--- #5 (tie) most common destination from Brunswick, GA

- Net job flow: 5 to Valdosta, GA

Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Macon-Bibb County, GA

- Started a new job in Macon-Bibb County, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 34

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Macon-Bibb County, GA in Q1 2021: 44

--- #9 most common destination from Macon-Bibb County, GA

- Net job flow: 10 to Valdosta, GA

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#7. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 35

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 35

--- #73 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 0 to Valdosta, GA

Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#6. Warner Robins, GA

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 37

--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 25

--- #8 most common destination from Warner Robins, GA

- Net job flow: 12 to Warner Robins, GA

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 40

--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 36

--- #74 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 4 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#4. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

- Started a new job in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 46

--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC in Q1 2021: 46

--- #19 (tie) most common destination from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

- Net job flow: 0 to Valdosta, GA

Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Albany, GA

- Started a new job in Albany, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 64

--- 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Albany, GA in Q1 2021: 70

--- #4 most common destination from Albany, GA

- Net job flow: 6 to Valdosta, GA

Pixabay

#2. Savannah, GA

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 112

--- 8.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 92

--- #7 most common destination from Savannah, GA

- Net job flow: 20 to Savannah, GA

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 497

--- 36.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 438

--- #20 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 59 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

