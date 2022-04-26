ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Metros where people in Valdosta are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPZyS_0fKW2kK700
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Valdosta are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Valdosta, GA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Valdosta, GA in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Valdosta in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355ai4_0fKW2kK700
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Rome, GA

- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 5
--- #11 (tie) most common destination from Rome, GA
- Net job flow: 5 to Rome, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0fKW2kK700
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#19. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 0
--- #126 (tie) most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
- Net job flow: 10 to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0fKW2kK700
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#18. Gainesville, FL

- Started a new job in Gainesville, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Gainesville, FL in Q1 2021: 6
--- #35 (tie) most common destination from Gainesville, FL
- Net job flow: 5 to Gainesville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DB82F_0fKW2kK700
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gainesville, GA

- Started a new job in Gainesville, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Gainesville, GA in Q1 2021: 21
--- #21 most common destination from Gainesville, GA
- Net job flow: 10 to Valdosta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpbeH_0fKW2kK700
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Athens-Clarke County, GA

- Started a new job in Athens-Clarke County, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 17
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Athens-Clarke County, GA in Q1 2021: 15
--- #11 most common destination from Athens-Clarke County, GA
- Net job flow: 2 to Athens-Clarke County, GA

You may also like: How Valdosta feels about climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1VcM_0fKW2kK700
Wtoc11 // Flickr

#15. Hinesville, GA

- Started a new job in Hinesville, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 17
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Hinesville, GA in Q1 2021: 14
--- #5 most common destination from Hinesville, GA
- Net job flow: 3 to Hinesville, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfszO_0fKW2kK700
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#14. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

- Started a new job in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 22
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL in Q1 2021: 3
--- #36 most common destination from Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL
- Net job flow: 19 to Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0fKW2kK700
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#13. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 23
--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 26
--- #97 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 3 to Valdosta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW2kK700
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 27
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 56
--- #113 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 29 to Valdosta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aL0Vw_0fKW2kK700
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Columbus, GA-AL

- Started a new job in Columbus, GA-AL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 28
--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Columbus, GA-AL in Q1 2021: 32
--- #13 most common destination from Columbus, GA-AL
- Net job flow: 4 to Valdosta, GA

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Valdosta metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0fKW2kK700
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#10. Tallahassee, FL

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 31
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 22
--- #25 (tie) most common destination from Tallahassee, FL
- Net job flow: 9 to Tallahassee, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37weNn_0fKW2kK700
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Brunswick, GA

- Started a new job in Brunswick, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 31
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Brunswick, GA in Q1 2021: 36
--- #5 (tie) most common destination from Brunswick, GA
- Net job flow: 5 to Valdosta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3os5I7_0fKW2kK700
Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Macon-Bibb County, GA

- Started a new job in Macon-Bibb County, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 34
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Macon-Bibb County, GA in Q1 2021: 44
--- #9 most common destination from Macon-Bibb County, GA
- Net job flow: 10 to Valdosta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0fKW2kK700
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#7. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 35
--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 35
--- #73 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 0 to Valdosta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYl3l_0fKW2kK700
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#6. Warner Robins, GA

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 37
--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 25
--- #8 most common destination from Warner Robins, GA
- Net job flow: 12 to Warner Robins, GA

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Valdosta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW2kK700
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 40
--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 36
--- #74 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 4 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0fKW2kK700
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#4. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

- Started a new job in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 46
--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC in Q1 2021: 46
--- #19 (tie) most common destination from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
- Net job flow: 0 to Valdosta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCWnc_0fKW2kK700
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Albany, GA

- Started a new job in Albany, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 64
--- 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Albany, GA in Q1 2021: 70
--- #4 most common destination from Albany, GA
- Net job flow: 6 to Valdosta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0fKW2kK700
Pixabay

#2. Savannah, GA

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 112
--- 8.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 92
--- #7 most common destination from Savannah, GA
- Net job flow: 20 to Savannah, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW2kK700
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 497
--- 36.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 438
--- #20 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 59 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Valdosta that require a graduate degree

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

More than $185,000 raised for college swimmer paralyzed during Alabama vacation

Well-wishers have raised more than $185,000 for a college swimmer from Virginia who became paralyzed after an accident while swimming in the waters off of Gulf Shores. Devin Bateman, 18, who competed in swimming for Washington & Lee University, was vacationing in Baldwin County when he decided to go for a swim April 17 in the Gulf of Mexico. Bateman dove and hit his head on an object; he couldn’t move.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy