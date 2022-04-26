SD Dirk // Flickr

Metros where people in San Diego are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in San Diego metro area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 99

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 58

--- #31 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 41 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#29. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 116

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 31

--- #12 most common destination from Boise City, ID

- Net job flow: 85 to Boise City, ID

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#28. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 122

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 74

--- #16 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

- Net job flow: 48 to Salt Lake City, UT

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#27. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 128

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 133

--- #7 most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 130

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 182

--- #24 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Net job flow: 52 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

You may also like: Closest national parks to San Diego

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 140

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 163

--- #38 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 23 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#24. El Centro, CA

- Started a new job in El Centro, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 144

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from El Centro, CA in Q1 2021: 148

--- #2 most common destination from El Centro, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#23. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 149

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 226

--- #33 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 77 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#22. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 152

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 268

--- #46 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 116 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#21. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 154

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 162

--- #9 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 8 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to San Diego

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#20. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 159

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 64

--- #11 most common destination from El Paso, TX

- Net job flow: 95 to El Paso, TX

Pixabay

#19. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 168

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 96

--- #19 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 72 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

f11photo // Shutterstock

#18. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 173

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 152

--- #20 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 21 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 176

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 172

--- #45 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 4 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Pixabay

#16. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 177

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 203

--- #8 most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Net job flow: 26 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#15. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 198

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 132

--- #16 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 66 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 222

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 451

--- #37 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 229 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

skeeze // Pixabay

#13. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 227

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 180

--- #33 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 47 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#12. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 228

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 263

--- #6 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 35 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#11. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 230

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 291

--- #12 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 61 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in San Diego

Public Domain

#10. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 312

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 276

--- #16 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 36 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

randy andy // Shutterstock

#9. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 319

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 214

--- #6 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 105 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 335

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 438

--- #3 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 103 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 362

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 244

--- #34 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 118 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

DPPed// Wikimedia

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 672

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 404

--- #8 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 268 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in San Diego

Pixabay

#5. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 808

--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 894

--- #5 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 86 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 1,105

--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 1,041

--- #3 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 64 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 2,554

--- 9.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 2,381

--- #3 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 173 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 3,866

--- 14.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 4,275

--- #1 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 409 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 9,554

--- 35.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 10,853

--- #1 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 1,299 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in San Diego for high school graduates