Honolulu, HI

Metros where people in Honolulu are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Edmund Garman // Flickr
Edmund Garman // Flickr

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Urban Honolulu, HI found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Urban Honolulu, HI in the first quarter of 2021.

Famartin // Wikicommons
Famartin // Wikicommons

#30. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 20
--- #87 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
- Net job flow: 8 to Urban Honolulu, HI

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#29. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 5
--- #59 (tie) most common destination from Boise City, ID
- Net job flow: 8 to Boise City, ID

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#28. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 24
--- #71 most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
- Net job flow: 10 to Urban Honolulu, HI

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 26
--- #165 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 10 to Urban Honolulu, HI

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#26. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 17
--- #129 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 1 to Urban Honolulu, HI

Pixabay
Pixabay

#25. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 11
--- #92 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
- Net job flow: 6 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Pixabay
Pixabay

#24. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 7
--- #75 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
- Net job flow: 11 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Lómelinde // Wikicommons
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#23. Reno, NV

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 16
--- #25 (tie) most common destination from Reno, NV
- Net job flow: 2 to Reno, NV

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#22. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 6
--- #51 (tie) most common destination from El Paso, TX
- Net job flow: 14 to El Paso, TX

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#21. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 10
--- #103 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 11 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#20. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 57
--- #48 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Net job flow: 36 to Urban Honolulu, HI

Daniel Orth // Flickr
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#19. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 23
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 34
--- #66 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Net job flow: 11 to Urban Honolulu, HI

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 26
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 20
--- #147 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 6 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Pixabay
Pixabay

#17. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 26
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 23
--- #57 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Net job flow: 3 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 27
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 38
--- #67 (tie) most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Net job flow: 11 to Urban Honolulu, HI

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 28
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 9
--- #109 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 19 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

skeeze // Pixabay
skeeze // Pixabay

#14. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 28
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 19
--- #125 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 9 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

King of Hearts // Wikimedia
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 29
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 60
--- #120 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 31 to Urban Honolulu, HI

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 34
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 61
--- #93 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 27 to Urban Honolulu, HI

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#11. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 37
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 19
--- #35 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT
- Net job flow: 18 to Salt Lake City, UT

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 40
--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 29
--- #132 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 11 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

f11photo // Shutterstock
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 42
--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 37
--- #65 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 5 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

SD Dirk // Flickr
SD Dirk // Flickr

#8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 64
--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 63
--- #40 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 1 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 67
--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 49
--- #34 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Net job flow: 18 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 68
--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 155
--- #42 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- Net job flow: 87 to Urban Honolulu, HI

DPPed// Wikimedia
DPPed// Wikimedia

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 84
--- 3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 51
--- #54 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 33 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

BDS2006 // Wikimedia
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 116
--- 5.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 144
--- #47 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 28 to Urban Honolulu, HI

randy andy // Shutterstock
randy andy // Shutterstock

#3. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 119
--- 5.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 56
--- #17 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Net job flow: 63 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Public Domain
Public Domain

#2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 143
--- 6.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 100
--- #28 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 43 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

ideatrendz //Wikicommons
ideatrendz //Wikicommons

#1. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI

- Started a new job in Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 529
--- 23.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI in Q1 2021: 413
--- #0 most common destination from Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI
- Net job flow: 116 to Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI

