18-Year-Old Pedestrian Critical In Hit-Run Linden Crash: Police
An 18-year-old man crossing the street was in critical condition after being a struck by a hit-and-run driver late Monday, April 25 in Linden, authorities said.
The vehicle was heading north on Route 1&9/W. Edgar Road, when it struck the Rahway man at the Aviation Plaza North intersection around 11:15 p.m., Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.
The victim was Newark University Hospital with critical injuries. The vehicle fled the scene, continuing north on Route 1 towards Elizabeth.
The crash remains under investigation by The Linden Police Department Traffic Bureau. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Inv. Ryan Zaccaro at (908)474-8505.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 0