Metros where people in Toledo are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Toledo, OH found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Toledo, OH in the first quarter of 2021.

Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jackson, MI

- Started a new job in Jackson, MI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Jackson, MI in Q1 2021: 8

--- #11 most common destination from Jackson, MI

- Net job flow: 7 to Jackson, MI

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lansing-East Lansing, MI

- Started a new job in Lansing-East Lansing, MI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Lansing-East Lansing, MI in Q1 2021: 21

--- #16 (tie) most common destination from Lansing-East Lansing, MI

- Net job flow: 5 to Toledo, OH

f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 6

--- #122 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 12 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#27. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 7

--- #121 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 11 to Jacksonville, FL

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#26. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 13

--- #138 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 7 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

DPPed// Wikimedia

#25. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 11

--- #156 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 10 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

skeeze // Pixabay

#24. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 10

--- #147 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 11 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 7

--- #93 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 15 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Fort Wayne, IN

- Started a new job in Fort Wayne, IN from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Fort Wayne, IN in Q1 2021: 17

--- #19 most common destination from Fort Wayne, IN

- Net job flow: 5 to Fort Wayne, IN

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#21. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 24

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 17

--- #70 (tie) most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA

- Net job flow: 7 to Pittsburgh, PA

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#20. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 25

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 11

--- #106 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 14 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 25

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 17

--- #58 most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Net job flow: 8 to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 27

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 8

--- #113 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 19 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 30

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 6

--- #135 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 24 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI

- Started a new job in Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 30

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI in Q1 2021: 30

--- #25 most common destination from Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI

- Net job flow: 0 to Toledo, OH

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 35

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 15

--- #145 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 20 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 44

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 48

--- #94 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 4 to Toledo, OH

Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#13. Springfield, OH

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 66

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 49

--- #5 most common destination from Springfield, OH

- Net job flow: 17 to Springfield, OH

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Mansfield, OH

- Started a new job in Mansfield, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 68

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Mansfield, OH in Q1 2021: 78

--- #5 most common destination from Mansfield, OH

- Net job flow: 10 to Toledo, OH

AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ann Arbor, MI

- Started a new job in Ann Arbor, MI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 69

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Ann Arbor, MI in Q1 2021: 43

--- #8 most common destination from Ann Arbor, MI

- Net job flow: 26 to Ann Arbor, MI

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 86

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 95

--- #9 (tie) most common destination from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Net job flow: 9 to Toledo, OH

Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lima, OH

- Started a new job in Lima, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 130

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Lima, OH in Q1 2021: 149

--- #4 most common destination from Lima, OH

- Net job flow: 19 to Toledo, OH

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Canton-Massillon, OH

- Started a new job in Canton-Massillon, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 139

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Canton-Massillon, OH in Q1 2021: 129

--- #6 most common destination from Canton-Massillon, OH

- Net job flow: 10 to Canton-Massillon, OH

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Monroe, MI

- Started a new job in Monroe, MI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 204

--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Monroe, MI in Q1 2021: 215

--- #1 most common destination from Monroe, MI

- Net job flow: 11 to Toledo, OH

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dayton-Kettering, OH

- Started a new job in Dayton-Kettering, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 241

--- 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Dayton-Kettering, OH in Q1 2021: 273

--- #5 most common destination from Dayton-Kettering, OH

- Net job flow: 32 to Toledo, OH

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#5. Akron, OH

- Started a new job in Akron, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 289

--- 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Akron, OH in Q1 2021: 255

--- #6 most common destination from Akron, OH

- Net job flow: 34 to Akron, OH

Canva

#4. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Started a new job in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 647

--- 10.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN in Q1 2021: 555

--- #7 most common destination from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Net job flow: 92 to Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#3. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 681

--- 11.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 316

--- #8 most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Net job flow: 365 to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

Canva

#2. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

- Started a new job in Cleveland-Elyria, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 1,140

--- 18.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Cleveland-Elyria, OH in Q1 2021: 910

--- #4 most common destination from Cleveland-Elyria, OH

- Net job flow: 230 to Cleveland-Elyria, OH

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Columbus, OH

- Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 1,275

--- 21.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 1,149

--- #4 most common destination from Columbus, OH

- Net job flow: 126 to Columbus, OH

