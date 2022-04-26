ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Metros where people in Toledo are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0fKW2gnD00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

Metros where people in Toledo are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Toledo, OH found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Toledo, OH in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njdMG_0fKW2gnD00
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jackson, MI

- Started a new job in Jackson, MI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Jackson, MI in Q1 2021: 8
--- #11 most common destination from Jackson, MI
- Net job flow: 7 to Jackson, MI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L777H_0fKW2gnD00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lansing-East Lansing, MI

- Started a new job in Lansing-East Lansing, MI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Lansing-East Lansing, MI in Q1 2021: 21
--- #16 (tie) most common destination from Lansing-East Lansing, MI
- Net job flow: 5 to Toledo, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0fKW2gnD00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 6
--- #122 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 12 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0fKW2gnD00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#27. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 7
--- #121 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 11 to Jacksonville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW2gnD00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#26. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 13
--- #138 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 7 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW2gnD00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#25. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 11
--- #156 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 10 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW2gnD00
skeeze // Pixabay

#24. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 10
--- #147 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 11 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0fKW2gnD00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 7
--- #93 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
- Net job flow: 15 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0fKW2gnD00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Fort Wayne, IN

- Started a new job in Fort Wayne, IN from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Fort Wayne, IN in Q1 2021: 17
--- #19 most common destination from Fort Wayne, IN
- Net job flow: 5 to Fort Wayne, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0fKW2gnD00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#21. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 24
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 17
--- #70 (tie) most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA
- Net job flow: 7 to Pittsburgh, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW2gnD00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#20. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 25
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 11
--- #106 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 14 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0fKW2gnD00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 25
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 17
--- #58 most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
- Net job flow: 8 to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW2gnD00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 8
--- #113 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 19 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW2gnD00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 30
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 6
--- #135 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 24 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0fKW2gnD00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI

- Started a new job in Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 30
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI in Q1 2021: 30
--- #25 most common destination from Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI
- Net job flow: 0 to Toledo, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW2gnD00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 35
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 15
--- #145 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 20 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW2gnD00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 44
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 48
--- #94 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 4 to Toledo, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoVI0_0fKW2gnD00
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#13. Springfield, OH

- Started a new job in Springfield, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 66
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Springfield, OH in Q1 2021: 49
--- #5 most common destination from Springfield, OH
- Net job flow: 17 to Springfield, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmB3l_0fKW2gnD00
John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Mansfield, OH

- Started a new job in Mansfield, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 68
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Mansfield, OH in Q1 2021: 78
--- #5 most common destination from Mansfield, OH
- Net job flow: 10 to Toledo, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSqUI_0fKW2gnD00
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ann Arbor, MI

- Started a new job in Ann Arbor, MI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 69
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Ann Arbor, MI in Q1 2021: 43
--- #8 most common destination from Ann Arbor, MI
- Net job flow: 26 to Ann Arbor, MI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0fKW2gnD00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 86
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 95
--- #9 (tie) most common destination from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
- Net job flow: 9 to Toledo, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kedBo_0fKW2gnD00
Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lima, OH

- Started a new job in Lima, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 130
--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Lima, OH in Q1 2021: 149
--- #4 most common destination from Lima, OH
- Net job flow: 19 to Toledo, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpEI6_0fKW2gnD00
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Canton-Massillon, OH

- Started a new job in Canton-Massillon, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 139
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Canton-Massillon, OH in Q1 2021: 129
--- #6 most common destination from Canton-Massillon, OH
- Net job flow: 10 to Canton-Massillon, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAgdF_0fKW2gnD00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Monroe, MI

- Started a new job in Monroe, MI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 204
--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Monroe, MI in Q1 2021: 215
--- #1 most common destination from Monroe, MI
- Net job flow: 11 to Toledo, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0fKW2gnD00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dayton-Kettering, OH

- Started a new job in Dayton-Kettering, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 241
--- 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Dayton-Kettering, OH in Q1 2021: 273
--- #5 most common destination from Dayton-Kettering, OH
- Net job flow: 32 to Toledo, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0fKW2gnD00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#5. Akron, OH

- Started a new job in Akron, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 289
--- 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Akron, OH in Q1 2021: 255
--- #6 most common destination from Akron, OH
- Net job flow: 34 to Akron, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0fKW2gnD00
Canva

#4. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Started a new job in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 647
--- 10.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN in Q1 2021: 555
--- #7 most common destination from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
- Net job flow: 92 to Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0fKW2gnD00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#3. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 681
--- 11.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 316
--- #8 most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
- Net job flow: 365 to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0fKW2gnD00
Canva

#2. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

- Started a new job in Cleveland-Elyria, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 1,140
--- 18.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Cleveland-Elyria, OH in Q1 2021: 910
--- #4 most common destination from Cleveland-Elyria, OH
- Net job flow: 230 to Cleveland-Elyria, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0fKW2gnD00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Columbus, OH

- Started a new job in Columbus, OH from Toledo, OH in Q1 2021: 1,275
--- 21.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Toledo, OH from Columbus, OH in Q1 2021: 1,149
--- #4 most common destination from Columbus, OH
- Net job flow: 126 to Columbus, OH

