Daniel Orth // Flickr

Metros where people in Riverside are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#30. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

- Started a new job in Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 96

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ in Q1 2021: 43

--- #3 most common destination from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

- Net job flow: 53 to Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#29. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 97

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 184

--- #63 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 87 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Pixabay

#28. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 100

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 41

--- #31 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 59 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Armona // Wikicommons

#27. Hanford-Corcoran, CA

- Started a new job in Hanford-Corcoran, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 107

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Hanford-Corcoran, CA in Q1 2021: 43

--- #4 most common destination from Hanford-Corcoran, CA

- Net job flow: 64 to Hanford-Corcoran, CA

California Droning // Shutterstock

#26. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 110

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 110

--- #7 most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 0 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#25. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 111

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 31

--- #14 most common destination from Boise City, ID

- Net job flow: 80 to Boise City, ID

f11photo // Shutterstock

#24. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 116

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 106

--- #28 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 10 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#23. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 118

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 76

--- #17 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

- Net job flow: 42 to Salt Lake City, UT

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 120

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 93

--- #59 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 27 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#21. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 128

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 81

--- #22 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 47 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#20. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 142

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 155

--- #7 most common destination from Salinas, CA

- Net job flow: 13 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#19. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 157

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 42

--- #12 most common destination from El Paso, TX

- Net job flow: 115 to El Paso, TX

Public Domain

#18. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 162

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 157

--- #7 most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to Modesto, CA

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#17. El Centro, CA

- Started a new job in El Centro, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 165

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from El Centro, CA in Q1 2021: 162

--- #1 most common destination from El Centro, CA

- Net job flow: 3 to El Centro, CA

skeeze // Pixabay

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 168

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 116

--- #43 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 52 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Public Domain

#15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 169

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 135

--- #22 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 34 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#14. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 216

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 227

--- #4 most common destination from Visalia, CA

- Net job flow: 11 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Pixabay

#13. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 293

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 297

--- #3 most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 333

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 197

--- #38 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 136 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#11. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 367

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 378

--- #6 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 11 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

randy andy // Shutterstock

#10. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 453

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 310

--- #4 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 143 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#9. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 593

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 703

--- #2 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 110 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 599

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 623

--- #1 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 24 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#7. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 626

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 521

--- #5 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 105 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

DPPed// Wikimedia

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 667

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 369

--- #9 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 298 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#5. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 765

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 702

--- #2 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 63 to Fresno, CA

Pixabay

#4. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 944

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 854

--- #4 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 90 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 1,893

--- 5.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 1,652

--- #5 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 241 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

SD Dirk // Flickr

#2. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 4,275

--- 11.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 3,866

--- #1 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 409 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 19,625

--- 53.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 19,822

--- #0 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 197 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

