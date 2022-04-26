Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

Metros where people in South Bend are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in the first quarter of 2021.

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#26. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 3

--- #175 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 7 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

skeeze // Pixabay

#25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 7

--- #207 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

f11photo // Shutterstock

#24. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 5

--- #151 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 6 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

DPPed// Wikimedia

#23. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 14

--- #212 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 2 to South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lansing-East Lansing, MI

- Started a new job in Lansing-East Lansing, MI from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Lansing-East Lansing, MI in Q1 2021: 11

--- #20 most common destination from Lansing-East Lansing, MI

- Net job flow: 2 to Lansing-East Lansing, MI

Canva

#21. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Started a new job in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN in Q1 2021: 17

--- #97 most common destination from Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

- Net job flow: 3 to South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI

12019 // Pixabay

#20. Columbus, IN

- Started a new job in Columbus, IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Columbus, IN in Q1 2021: 25

--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Columbus, IN

- Net job flow: 10 to South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 9

--- #170 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 6 to New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 6

--- #206 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 13 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#17. Terre Haute, IN

- Started a new job in Terre Haute, IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 27

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Terre Haute, IN in Q1 2021: 44

--- #9 most common destination from Terre Haute, IN

- Net job flow: 17 to South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Muncie, IN

- Started a new job in Muncie, IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 29

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Muncie, IN in Q1 2021: 36

--- #6 (tie) most common destination from Muncie, IN

- Net job flow: 7 to South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI

Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kokomo, IN

- Started a new job in Kokomo, IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 32

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Kokomo, IN in Q1 2021: 31

--- #5 most common destination from Kokomo, IN

- Net job flow: 1 to Kokomo, IN

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bloomington, IN

- Started a new job in Bloomington, IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 33

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Bloomington, IN in Q1 2021: 28

--- #9 most common destination from Bloomington, IN

- Net job flow: 5 to Bloomington, IN

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 37

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 11

--- #119 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 26 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#12. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

- Started a new job in Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 42

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN in Q1 2021: 52

--- #30 (tie) most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

- Net job flow: 10 to South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Evansville, IN-KY

- Started a new job in Evansville, IN-KY from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 43

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Evansville, IN-KY in Q1 2021: 39

--- #14 most common destination from Evansville, IN-KY

- Net job flow: 4 to Evansville, IN-KY

Mxobe//Wikicommons

#10. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI

- Started a new job in Kalamazoo-Portage, MI from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 61

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Kalamazoo-Portage, MI in Q1 2021: 52

--- #9 most common destination from Kalamazoo-Portage, MI

- Net job flow: 9 to Kalamazoo-Portage, MI

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN

- Started a new job in Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 68

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN in Q1 2021: 68

--- #4 (tie) most common destination from Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN

- Net job flow: 0 to South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI

- Started a new job in Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 82

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI in Q1 2021: 52

--- #13 most common destination from Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI

- Net job flow: 30 to Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#7. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 90

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 61

--- #28 most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Net job flow: 29 to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Michigan City-La Porte, IN

- Started a new job in Michigan City-La Porte, IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 119

--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Michigan City-La Porte, IN in Q1 2021: 134

--- #3 most common destination from Michigan City-La Porte, IN

- Net job flow: 15 to South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI

Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Niles, MI

- Started a new job in Niles, MI from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 192

--- 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Niles, MI in Q1 2021: 173

--- #2 most common destination from Niles, MI

- Net job flow: 19 to Niles, MI

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Fort Wayne, IN

- Started a new job in Fort Wayne, IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 275

--- 6.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Fort Wayne, IN in Q1 2021: 263

--- #3 most common destination from Fort Wayne, IN

- Net job flow: 12 to Fort Wayne, IN

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 423

--- 10.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 468

--- #20 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 45 to South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 780

--- 19.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 699

--- #9 most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Net job flow: 81 to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Elkhart-Goshen, IN

- Started a new job in Elkhart-Goshen, IN from South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI in Q1 2021: 1,174

--- 29.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI from Elkhart-Goshen, IN in Q1 2021: 834

--- #1 most common destination from Elkhart-Goshen, IN

- Net job flow: 340 to Elkhart-Goshen, IN