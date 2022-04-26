en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

Metros where people in San Francisco are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 232

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 129

--- #33 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 103 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 240

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 88

--- #28 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 152 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#28. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 264

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 287

--- #4 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 23 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 286

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 292

--- #11 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Net job flow: 6 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

skeeze // Pixabay

#26. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 292

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 147

--- #24 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 145 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#25. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 292

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 256

--- #21 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 36 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#24. Reno, NV

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 295

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 85

--- #3 most common destination from Reno, NV

- Net job flow: 210 to Reno, NV

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 304

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 290

--- #4 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 14 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#22. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 307

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 380

--- #1 most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Net job flow: 73 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#21. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 319

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 331

--- #27 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 12 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#20. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 347

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 447

--- #1 most common destination from Salinas, CA

- Net job flow: 100 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 388

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 146

--- #10 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 242 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#18. Napa, CA

- Started a new job in Napa, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 392

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Napa, CA in Q1 2021: 392

--- #0 most common destination from Napa, CA

- Net job flow: 0 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Pixabay

#17. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 453

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 119

--- #7 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 334 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

randy andy // Shutterstock

#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 464

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 140

--- #3 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 324 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

DPPed// Wikimedia

#15. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 535

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 194

--- #11 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 341 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#14. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 565

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 227

--- #6 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 338 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 610

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 171

--- #18 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 439 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#12. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 670

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 756

--- #4 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 86 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Public Domain

#11. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 761

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 879

--- #1 most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 118 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 948

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 942

--- #12 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 6 to New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

California Droning // Shutterstock

#9. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 948

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 948

--- #-1 most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 0 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Public Domain

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 1,000

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 488

--- #5 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 512 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#7. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 1,114

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 1,168

--- #0 most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Net job flow: 54 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#6. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 1,593

--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 2,011

--- #0 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 418 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 1,652

--- 3.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 1,893

--- #2 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 241 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

SD Dirk // Flickr

#4. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 2,381

--- 5.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 2,554

--- #2 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 173 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Pixabay

#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 3,917

--- 8.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 4,054

--- #0 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 137 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 8,363

--- 19.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 8,884

--- #0 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 521 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 8,520

--- 19.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 9,615

--- #2 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 1,095 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

