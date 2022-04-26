SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Roanoke are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Roanoke, VA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Roanoke, VA in the first quarter of 2021.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#29. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 17

--- #147 (tie) most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 7 to Roanoke, VA

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#28. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 13

--- #175 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 3 to Roanoke, VA

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 15

--- #209 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 5 to Roanoke, VA

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#26. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 10

--- #113 (tie) most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA

- Net job flow: 0 to Roanoke, VA

skeeze // Pixabay

#25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 5

--- #207 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 6 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#24. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 7

--- #149 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 5 to Jacksonville, FL

DPPed// Wikimedia

#23. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 8

--- #197 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 6 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#22. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Started a new job in Durham-Chapel Hill, NC from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC in Q1 2021: 7

--- #47 (tie) most common destination from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Net job flow: 9 to Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

SD Dirk // Flickr

#21. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 6

--- #107 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 10 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 18

--- #152 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 2 to Roanoke, VA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 20

--- #218 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to Roanoke, VA

tweber1// Wikimedia

#18. Winston-Salem, NC

- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 14

--- #31 most common destination from Winston-Salem, NC

- Net job flow: 5 to Winston-Salem, NC

f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 19

--- #97 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 2 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 26

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 30

--- #131 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 4 to Roanoke, VA

AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Winchester, VA-WV

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 28

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 25

--- #9 (tie) most common destination from Winchester, VA-WV

- Net job flow: 3 to Winchester, VA-WV

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#14. Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Started a new job in Greensboro-High Point, NC from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 36

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Greensboro-High Point, NC in Q1 2021: 26

--- #26 (tie) most common destination from Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Net job flow: 10 to Greensboro-High Point, NC

Famartin // Wikicommons

#13. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 38

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 47

--- #37 (tie) most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Net job flow: 9 to Roanoke, VA

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#12. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 39

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 32

--- #46 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Net job flow: 7 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 41

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 35

--- #115 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 6 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 59

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 56

--- #57 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 3 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

- Started a new job in Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 60

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA in Q1 2021: 64

--- #10 most common destination from Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

- Net job flow: 4 to Roanoke, VA

Strawser// Wikimedia

#8. Harrisonburg, VA

- Started a new job in Harrisonburg, VA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 64

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Harrisonburg, VA in Q1 2021: 62

--- #6 most common destination from Harrisonburg, VA

- Net job flow: 2 to Harrisonburg, VA

Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#7. Staunton, VA

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 79

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 68

--- #7 most common destination from Staunton, VA

- Net job flow: 11 to Staunton, VA

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Charlottesville, VA

- Started a new job in Charlottesville, VA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 79

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Charlottesville, VA in Q1 2021: 81

--- #7 most common destination from Charlottesville, VA

- Net job flow: 2 to Roanoke, VA

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

- Started a new job in Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 321

--- 9.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA in Q1 2021: 300

--- #1 most common destination from Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

- Net job flow: 21 to Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lynchburg, VA

- Started a new job in Lynchburg, VA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 354

--- 11.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Lynchburg, VA in Q1 2021: 348

--- #1 most common destination from Lynchburg, VA

- Net job flow: 6 to Lynchburg, VA

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 363

--- 11.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 343

--- #3 most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Net job flow: 20 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#2. Richmond, VA

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 488

--- 15.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 527

--- #3 most common destination from Richmond, VA

- Net job flow: 39 to Roanoke, VA

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 562

--- 17.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 637

--- #9 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 75 to Roanoke, VA