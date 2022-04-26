ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Metros where people in Rochester, Minnesota are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Kim Schuster // Flickr

Metros where people in Rochester, Minnesota are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Rochester, MN found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Rochester, MN in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW2aUr00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 6
--- #207 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 4 to New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW2aUr00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 12
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 3
--- #218 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 9 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW2aUr00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 12
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 14
--- #195 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 2 to Rochester, MN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW2aUr00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 12
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 6
--- #251 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 6 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Lrp_0fKW2aUr00
Max Pixel

#12. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

- Started a new job in Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 12
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI in Q1 2021: 11
--- #59 most common destination from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
- Net job flow: 1 to Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0fKW2aUr00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#11. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 14
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 3
--- #141 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 11 to Jacksonville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0fKW2aUr00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#10. Madison, WI

- Started a new job in Madison, WI from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 15
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Madison, WI in Q1 2021: 4
--- #35 (tie) most common destination from Madison, WI
- Net job flow: 11 to Madison, WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjRC3_0fKW2aUr00
Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr

#9. Fargo, ND-MN

- Started a new job in Fargo, ND-MN from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 15
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Fargo, ND-MN in Q1 2021: 30
--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Fargo, ND-MN
- Net job flow: 15 to Rochester, MN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0fKW2aUr00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

- Started a new job in Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 18
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA in Q1 2021: 8
--- #28 most common destination from Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
- Net job flow: 10 to Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW2aUr00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 21
--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 11
--- #156 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 10 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qaa80_0fKW2aUr00
McGhiever // Wikicommons

#6. St. Cloud, MN

- Started a new job in St. Cloud, MN from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 21
--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from St. Cloud, MN in Q1 2021: 22
--- #5 most common destination from St. Cloud, MN
- Net job flow: 1 to Rochester, MN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0fKW2aUr00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Eau Claire, WI

- Started a new job in Eau Claire, WI from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 27
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Eau Claire, WI in Q1 2021: 14
--- #12 most common destination from Eau Claire, WI
- Net job flow: 13 to Eau Claire, WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0fKW2aUr00
Canva

#4. Duluth, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Duluth, MN-WI from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 29
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Duluth, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 38
--- #6 most common destination from Duluth, MN-WI
- Net job flow: 9 to Rochester, MN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhJks_0fKW2aUr00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#3. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Started a new job in La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 32
--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN in Q1 2021: 39
--- #10 most common destination from La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN
- Net job flow: 7 to Rochester, MN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URfMR_0fKW2aUr00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Mankato, MN

- Started a new job in Mankato, MN from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 41
--- 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Mankato, MN in Q1 2021: 36
--- #2 most common destination from Mankato, MN
- Net job flow: 5 to Mankato, MN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0fKW2aUr00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 658
--- 56.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 692
--- #3 most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
- Net job flow: 34 to Rochester, MN

