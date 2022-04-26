Kim Schuster // Flickr

Metros where people in Rochester, Minnesota are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Rochester, MN found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Rochester, MN in the first quarter of 2021.

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 6

--- #207 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 4 to New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 12

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 3

--- #218 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 9 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 12

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 14

--- #195 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 2 to Rochester, MN

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 12

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 6

--- #251 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 6 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#12. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

- Started a new job in Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 12

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI in Q1 2021: 11

--- #59 most common destination from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

- Net job flow: 1 to Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

#11. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 14

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 3

--- #141 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 11 to Jacksonville, FL

#10. Madison, WI

- Started a new job in Madison, WI from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Madison, WI in Q1 2021: 4

--- #35 (tie) most common destination from Madison, WI

- Net job flow: 11 to Madison, WI

#9. Fargo, ND-MN

- Started a new job in Fargo, ND-MN from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Fargo, ND-MN in Q1 2021: 30

--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Fargo, ND-MN

- Net job flow: 15 to Rochester, MN

#8. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

- Started a new job in Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 18

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA in Q1 2021: 8

--- #28 most common destination from Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

- Net job flow: 10 to Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 21

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 11

--- #156 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 10 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#6. St. Cloud, MN

- Started a new job in St. Cloud, MN from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 21

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from St. Cloud, MN in Q1 2021: 22

--- #5 most common destination from St. Cloud, MN

- Net job flow: 1 to Rochester, MN

#5. Eau Claire, WI

- Started a new job in Eau Claire, WI from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 27

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Eau Claire, WI in Q1 2021: 14

--- #12 most common destination from Eau Claire, WI

- Net job flow: 13 to Eau Claire, WI

#4. Duluth, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Duluth, MN-WI from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 29

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Duluth, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 38

--- #6 most common destination from Duluth, MN-WI

- Net job flow: 9 to Rochester, MN

#3. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Started a new job in La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 32

--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN in Q1 2021: 39

--- #10 most common destination from La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Net job flow: 7 to Rochester, MN

#2. Mankato, MN

- Started a new job in Mankato, MN from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 41

--- 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Mankato, MN in Q1 2021: 36

--- #2 most common destination from Mankato, MN

- Net job flow: 5 to Mankato, MN

#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 658

--- 56.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 692

--- #3 most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Net job flow: 34 to Rochester, MN